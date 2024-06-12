Bumper.com Introduces AI-Powered Smart Insights for Vehicle History Reports

Vehicle history report platform, Bumper.com, has a new feature that helps simplify the process of finding the important information consumers may need to know when researching a car.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 12, 2024 / Bumper.com's new Smart Insights uses generative artificial intelligence to quickly analyze and distill the most crucial information in a vehicle history report.

Smart Insights

Smart Insights is trained to recognize and prioritize information based on a thorough set of criteria and parameters that can significantly impact a vehicle's condition, value, and desirability. These parameters may include factors such as accident history*, maintenance records, number of previous owners, mileage, and more.

"Digging through an extensive vehicle history report can be so time consuming and laborious that buyers aren't finding the important data they need," Alessandro Mannino, Senior Director of Product Management at Bumper.com said. "Smart Insights makes the process of researching a used vehicle faster so buyers aren't missing out on crucial parts of a vehicle's past."

Smart Insights can also provide an estimated History-Based Value, taking into account the vehicle's unique circumstances to offer a more accurate valuation. The feature also scores these insights from best to worst and provides a simple rating to guide users.

To get started with Smart Insights, simply navigate to any vehicle history report on Bumper.com. On the left navigation bar, you will see the Smart Insights section of the report, located directly below the summary and photos inside the report.

At Bumper.com, we understand the potential concerns surrounding the reliability of AI-generated insights. For these reasons, we've carefully constructed our Smart Insights feature using a series of guardrails to help keep the suggestions accurate and ensure that information is referenced directly from our reports and providing human oversight.

*Bumper reports are based on data available and may not include historical accident records in all states.

About Bumper.com

Bumper.com's mission is simple: make the car-owning, buying and selling experience better and more affordable through vehicle history reports for one low cost. Membership also unlocks access to reliable information on accidents, recalls, market value and easy-to-use tools available online or through the Bumper.com mobile app. Follow Bumper.com on TikTok, Instagram, YouTube, Facebook, Twitter or follow their blog for content related to car maintenance, car selling, and car cleaning. For partnership inquiries, email partners@bumper.com.

