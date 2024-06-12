Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 12.06.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
Volkswagen ändert Strategie! Kann Power Nickel davon profitieren?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 927079 | ISIN: US4523271090 | Ticker-Symbol: ILU
Tradegate
12.06.24
16:10 Uhr
102,64 Euro
-2,22
-2,12 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ Biotech
NASDAQ-100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
ILLUMINA INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ILLUMINA INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
103,28103,5216:14
103,28103,5216:14
ACCESSWIRE
12.06.2024 15:50 Uhr
79 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Video: Illumina Employees Share Their "Why"

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 12, 2024 / What if the work you did every day could impact the lives of people you know? Or all of humanity? At Illumina, we believe that, together, we can use genomics to build a stronger world for the greater good. Regardless of background, department, or job function, a commitment to the mission connects our employees. Meet four professionals working at Illumina and learn what it means to them.

Watch: Share Your Why | Why work at Illumina?

A global genomics leader, Illumina provides comprehensive next-generation sequencing solutions to the research, clinical, and applied markets. Through collaborative innovation, Illumina is fueling groundbreaking advancements in oncology, reproductive health, genetic disease, microbiology, agriculture, forensic science, and beyond.

To learn more about working at Illumina, visit our careers site.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Illumina on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Illumina
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/illumina
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Illumina



View the original press release on accesswire.com

KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren
Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos.
Hier klicken
© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.