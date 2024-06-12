

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Elon Musk, the founder and CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, moved to dismiss his lawsuit against artificial intelligence or AI startup OpenAI and its CEO Sam Altman.



According to a filing in San Francisco Superior Court, Musk's attorneys asked the California state court to dismiss the lawsuit against the ChatGPT maker without citing a reason.



Musk, who co-founded OpenAI in 2015, had filed the lawsuit earlier this year alleging that the firm is developing AI for profitability instead of its foundational mission of utilizing it for the benefit of humankind.



Musk, in his lawsuit against the company and its co-founders Altman and Greg Brockman, who is currently its president, had sought a jury trial, and to pay back any profit they received from the business.



In response, OpenAI, the developer of generative chatbot ChatGPT, had filed a motion to dismiss the case, of which a hearing had been scheduled for Wednesday. OpenAI had fought back against Musk's claims, calling them incoherent and frivolous.



OpenAI also had published a blog post containing many of Musk's emails from OpenAI's initial days. As per the emails, Musk acknowledged the need for the company to make huge money to fund the computing resources so as to power its AI ambitions, which was in contrast to his allegations in the lawsuit.



The move comes as Musk, in a series of posts on his social media platform X, threatened to ban Apple devices from his companies if the tech major incorporates OpenAI technology into its operating system. Musk was responding to Apple's partnership with OpenAI, which was announced at its annual developers conference on Monday.



Despite being a co-founder, Musk had stepped down from OpenAI board in 2018 over indifferences. In 2023, he established AI company X.AI Corp., doing business as xAI, whose first AI chatbot technology named Grok competes with OpenAI's ChatGPT. Musk, also the owner of brain interface startup Neuralink, recently raised $6 billion in a funding round for xAI.



