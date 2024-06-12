Liberia, West Africa--(Newsfile Corp. - June 12, 2024) - In a strategic move to broaden its reach and enhance remittance services, HammerPay [USA] Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hammer Fiber Optics Holdings Corp. (OTC Pink: HMMR), has announced a new partnership with Mahalil Foreign Exchange Bureau - Liberia, West Africa. The partnership has gone fully operational - commencing in March 2024. This collaboration aims to provide efficient remittance services and leverage the convergence between remittance and forex services; extending HammerPay's reach through non-traditional banking relationships.

Providing Seamless and Secure Financial Services

HammerPay is a fully functional Remittance Service Delivery Platform (RSDP) that features a world-class digital wallet and neo-banking ecosystem. The company is dedicated to providing seamless and secure financial services, making it easier for individuals and businesses to manage their money and conduct transactions. With a mission to simplify transactions and promote financial inclusion, HammerPay offers a suite of services through its digital wallet, including mobile payments and secure online transaction platforms. Mahalil seeks to leverage these services to benefit both its local and diaspora customers.

Money Transfer Service and Forex

Wider adoption of the UBA Remit Wallet - powered by HammerPay

Through this partnership, Mahalil will offer HammerPay as a remittance option to its customers utilizing the UBA Remit Wallet - powered by HammerPay. The partnership also provides for non-wallet holders to be serviced from wallet transactions which provides for wider adoption and further distribution of the UBA Remit Wallet - powered by HammerPay; enabling wallet users and non-wallet users to leverage the advanced digital wallet features of UBA Remit Wallet - powered by HammerPay; providing all users with a more efficient and secure way to send money across borders.

Partnership Benefits

The partnership between HammerPay and Mahalil is set to bring several significant benefits:

- Extending Reach: HammerPay will be able to extend its services to unbanked customers, providing them with access to modern financial services.

- Driving New Partnerships: The collaboration is expected to drive new partnerships, further expanding HammerPay's network and capabilities.

- Creating New Revenue Streams: By offering more cost-effective options for cross-border remittances creating new and profitable revenue streams for both companies.

- Cost-Effective Remittance: Customers will benefit from more affordable options to remit funds, making it easier and more economical to support their families and businesses.

Bridging Remittance Services and Forex - An Alternative Distribution Strategy

Gerald Sherman, CEO and President of HammerPay, expressed his excitement about the partnership: "While we entered Fintech for relationships with banking partners, we are also pivoting to include alternative distribution channels to reach the mass market. This partnership with Mahalil is a significant step in that direction." He went to say that the company is planning further announcements on market distribution, expansion, digitization, and other growth aspects of the partnership with Mahalil. "Those announcements we expect will be coming very soon, with anticipation around the third quarter of this year, July to September."

Options for Diaspora and Local Liberian Markets

This HammerPay - Mahalil partnership is expected to have a profound impact on the remittance market. It increases the options for remittance for both the Diaspora and local Liberian market and as well enhances financial inclusion whilst providing more accessible and affordable financial services. The collaboration will set new standards for efficiency and security in the remittance and forex industry, benefiting customers and driving growth.

About HammerPay

HammerPay (USA) Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary and brand operated by Hammer Fiber Optics Holdings Corp., is a mobile-first digital technology product, powering stored-value digital services for businesses and consumers, including those previously left outside the digital revolution. HammerPay was developed to scale a highly attractive digital cash/cashless solution to be deployed along with partners around the world, delivering expertise for both developed and developing economies. HammerPay connects mobile consumers to cashless purchasing and bill payments, instantly enabling consumer broad adoption. For more information, contact Investor Relations at info@hammerpay.com .

About Hammer Fiber Optics Holdings Corp.

Hammer Fiber Optics Holdings Corp. (OTC Pink: HMMR) is a company investing in the future of technology. Hammer has broadened its strategy to focus on the rapidly evolving world of innovative technology and in an effort to keep pace, has restructured the group to allow for the creation of several related verticals. Hammer has entered the Fintech industry which is rapidly becoming the mainstream technology powering today's telecommunication applications. For more information contact Investor Relations at info@hmmrgroup.com.

About Mahalil

Licensed by the Central Bank of Liberia in 2019, Mahalil operates as a foreign exchange bureau to a conduct foreign exchange business and money transfer services. The forex bureau provides money transfer services - both inward and outward remittances for MoneyGram International, Western Union, RIA Money Transfer, Lonestar Cell MTN Mobile Money, Orange Money, e-Wallie, BNB Cash, and NAFA; facilitating cross-border transactions for a diverse customer market. The bureau also serves as a payment agent for two of the ten Liberian commercial banks. Mahalil is wholly Liberian-owned business.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains projections and other forward-looking statements regarding future events or our future financial performance. All statements other than present and historical facts and conditions contained in this release, including any statements regarding our future results of operations and financial positions, business strategy, plans and our objectives for future operations, are forward-looking statements (within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended). These statements are only predictions and reflect our current beliefs and expectations with respect to future events and are based on assumptions and subject to risk and uncertainties and subject to change at any time. We operate in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment. New risks emerge from time to time. Given these risks and uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Actual events or results may differ materially from those contained in the projections or forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this release are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

