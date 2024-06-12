Anzeige
PR Newswire
12.06.2024 16:06 Uhr
EliTe Solar INC: EliTe Solar Recognized as a Top Performer in Kiwa PVEL 2024 PV Module Reliability Scorecard

PLEASANTON, Calif., June 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- EliTe Solar, a leading provider of solar energy solutions, is proud to announce its recognition as a "Top Performer" among global PV module manufacturers in the prestigious 2024 PV Module Reliability Scorecard by Kiwa PVEL for its fourth consecutive year.

The annual PV Module Reliability Scorecard by Kiwa PVEL is an industry benchmark that meticulously evaluates and ranks PV module manufacturers based on rigorous performance standards. EliTe Solar's consistent commitment to excellence has earned the company this esteemed recognition. Tristan Erion-Lorico, VP of Sales and Marketing at Kiwa PVEL stated, "Kiwa PVEL congratulates EliTe Solar for their fourth consecutive year as a Top Performer. Achieving strong test results across multiple years is a commendable track record of module reliability."

With a strong focus on innovation and quality, EliTe Solar has carved a niche in the solar energy industry. The company's state-of-the-art PV modules, powered by cutting-edge PERC technology and featuring an innovative TOPCon design, are designed to deliver maximum efficiency, durability, and reliability in various environmental conditions.

Alex Chen, General Manager at EliTe Solar, commented on this achievement: "We are honored to be recognized as a 'Top Performer' in the 2024 PV Module Reliability Scorecard. This accolade underscores our unwavering commitment to delivering superior solar solutions that empower our customers to efficiently harness clean, renewable energy."

EliTe Solar is unwavering in its commitment to advancing solar technology and driving the adoption of sustainable energy worldwide. The company's relentless focus on innovation, coupled with its steadfast dedication to quality and reliability, positions it as a frontrunner in the global solar energy landscape.

For more information about EliTe Solar and its innovative solar solutions, visit elite-solar.com.

About EliTe Solar

EliTe Solar, established in 2005, has a proven track record of delivering over 10GW of solar modules globally. As a premier provider of photovoltaic modules and intelligent energy solutions, EliTe Solar offers optimized solar solutions catering to utility, commercial, and industrial clients worldwide. Through customized continuous innovation in solar technologies and finance solutions, EliTe Solar delivers intelligent energy solutions that maximize value and mitigate risk while optimizing the Levelized Cost of Energy (LCOE). Headquartered in Singapore and with manufacturing facilities in Vietnam, Cambodia, and Indonesia, EliTe Solar is committed to sustainability and excellence in providing reliable and efficient solar solutions. Discover more about our offerings at elite-solar.com.

Media Contact: info@elite-solar.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/elite-solar-recognized-as-a-top-performer-in-kiwa-pvel-2024-pv-module-reliability-scorecard-302169369.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
