AxonDAO Unveils A+Voice: Pioneering Biometric AI Voice Collection

CHEYENNE, Wyo., June 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AxonDAO (Axon DAO LLC, Wyoming) proudly announces the launch of A+Voice, an innovative research platform designed to monitor vocal biomarkers. This platform is an exceptionally effective tool for the early detection and ongoing assessment of conditions such as Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, dementia, post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and Huntington's Disease.

Assessing vocal biomarkers can also evaluate fatigue and energy levels, which could help standardize safety monitoring within a range of professions, such as operators of commercial trucks, cars, and heavy machinery. Looking ahead, AxonDAO plans to enhance their models to also identify biomarkers that evaluate changes in anxiety, stress, and mood.

By using decentralized ledger technology, zero-knowledge security, and other advanced technologies, AxonDAO allows research participants to access, own, and control their health data. Through community engagement and transparent data collection, AxonDAO facilitates research studies on a scale larger than conventional approaches, whether conducted by academia or industry.

Introducing A+Voice

A+Voice is AxonDAO's groundbreaking biometric AI voice collection and analysis software. The platform utilizes a reward system to collect high-quality, consistent voice data that runs through a quality assessment and analytical engine. By utilizing blockchain technology, A+Voice timestamps, anonymizes, and processes this data into patterned AI processes while adhering to stringent HIPAA and ISO 27001 compliance standards for secure data handling.

Strategic Collaborations and Milestones

The recent approval of AxonDAO for NVIDIA's Inception Program on October 27, 2023, highlights its dedication to excellence. Last March, the AxonDAO team showcased its vision at NVIDIA's GTC event in San Jose, California.

Strategic partnerships have bolstered the launch of A+Voice:

NVIDIA : Facilitating the scaling of A+Voice and products through cutting-edge GPU processors.

: Facilitating the scaling of A+Voice and products through cutting-edge GPU processors. 639 Solar : Hosting AxonDAO's DeSci Research Toolkit and Computational Engine in one of the world's largest solar-powered data centers.

: Hosting AxonDAO's DeSci Research Toolkit and Computational Engine in one of the world's largest solar-powered data centers. DataLake: Delivering industry standards in consent management, which includes user rights to revoke personal data access.

AxonDAO's Vision and Market Potential

AxonDAO is dedicated to nurturing human relationships and advancing scientific research through biometric data. The personal data market, currently valued at $1.61 trillion, is projected to grow to $17.06 trillion by 2029 with the integration of high-quality biometric data.

AxonDAO on Mario's Roundtable X Account

AxonDAO will be featured on Mario's Roundtable X account THIS Thursday, June 13th, at 12:00 PM EST. Join the session to learn more about AxonDAO's groundbreaking work and its vision for the future of decentralized science.AxonDAO's and team is scheduled for several X Space calls with Mario in the coming weeks.

About $AXGT

AxonDAO's governance token, $AXGT, is an Ethereum-based token with bridges to Arbitrum and BASE coming soon. $AXGT is undergoing a security audit by Certik. The token is available on UniSwap and will be submitted for listing on major Tier 1 exchanges for easier access. $AXGT's utility includes voting on projects to be funded, submitting projects, use in data collection within the AxonDAO ecosystem, and more. The current market cap is $44.7M, with a fully diluted valuation (FDV) of $271M, and is currently priced at $0.271 per $AXGT.

For more information, visit axondao.io .

About AxonDAO

AxonDAO is a decentralized autonomous organization focused on building, funding, and supporting scientific research using biometric data. By harnessing the power of blockchain and AI, AxonDAO aims to revolutionize how biometric data is collected, processed, and utilized for scientific advancements.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2436781/AxonDAO_Logo.jpg

