HONOR Launches HONOR 200 Series, bringing Studio-Level Portrait Photography to Europe

The HONOR 200 Series revolutionizes AI-Powered Portrait Photography, with a Studio Harcourt Collaboration that fuses artistry and technology

Pro version available in Europe for the first time, with pre-sales starting immediately

HONOR also announces major collaboration with renowned photographer Rankin

PARIS, June 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HONOR, the fastest growing smartphone brand in Europe, today unveiled the HONOR 200 Series line-up during a landmark event at the iconic Hipódromo de París-Longchamp in Paris. At the event, attended by over 800 media representatives and partners from across Europe, HONOR confirmed that the HONOR 200 Series will be available in Europe almost immediately, with pre-sales starting today. This marks the first time the Pro version of this product range will be available in the region. The HONOR 200 Series will be available in the UK from today.

Central to the keynote presentation was further detail on the partnership with Studio Harcourt, a legendary Parisian portrait photography house, which was unveiled recently by HONOR CEO, George Zhao. Demonstrating HONOR's unwavering commitment to innovation, HONOR's product team have worked closely with Harcourt's expert photographers to analyze thousands of images and co-engineer the HONOR AI Portrait Engine. By combining Studio Harcourt's expertise and artistry with HONOR's cutting-edge platform-level AI capabilities, the HONOR 200 Pro enables users to manipulate light and shadow, the foundation of studio-level portraits, to get the perfect shot every time.

"With the HONOR 200 Series, we're proud to bring the perfect fusion of artistry and technology to Europe, allowing anyone to take studio-level portraits every time", said Tony Ran, President of HONOR Europe. "While a studio-quality portrait has been out of reach for many until now, the HONOR 200 Series sets a new standard in smartphone portrait photography, putting a professional studio in your pocket. This unprecedented achievement in AI technology not only showcases HONOR's commitment to innovation but also underscores our relentless pursuit of excellence in redefining the boundaries of mobile photography."

Other key announcements at the event included a major collaboration with renowned portrait photographer, Rankin, famous for his iconic shots of celebrities including Queen Elizabeth II, David Bowie and Kate Moss. Further details of what the partnership entails will be announced in the coming weeks but a potential summer event in London was teased. Additionally, it was announced that the MagicBook 16 Pro, previously unveiled at this year's MWC, will be available in some European countries this summer.

At the event, guests had the opportunity to celebrate the new HONOR 200 Series and experience its capabilities firsthand through interactive experience zones and pop-up portrait studios, provided by Studio Harcourt.

Unlocking the Mastery of Studio Harcourt Portrait Photography

Recognizing the most important tools in portrait photography are light and shadow, the HONOR 200 Series has been equipped with advanced hardware and meticulously co-engineered AI-powered software that recognizes even the most subtle nuances of lighting. The HONOR 200 Pro features a 50MP Portrait Main Camera with a Super Dynamic H9000 Sensor enabling users to capture compelling images with the perfect balance of light and shadow in even challenging lighting scenarios. With support for 4-in-1 pixel binning technology with a pixel size of 2.4µm, users can capture intricate details in their images even in low light scenarios. Additionally, the HONOR 200 Pro features a 50MP Portrait Telephoto Camera and a customized telephoto sensor from Sony. The HONOR 200 Pro also provides better light sensing capabilities, ensuring clear and true captures of distant objects with exceptional details.

The HONOR 200 Pro takes portrait photography to new heights with the powerful AI-enhanced HONOR AI Portrait Engine. With a rich history of photographing legends from Roger Federer to the esteemed Queen Rania of Jordan, Studio Harcourt is synonymous with timeless portraits that showcase a symphony of visual storytelling through the skillful use of light and shadows. In collaboration with Studio Harcourt, the HONOR AI Portrait Engine distilled Studio Harcourt's craftsmanship and understanding of shadow and light expression, empowering users to capture unique, distinctive portraits on their smartphones effortlessly.

The mutual ideation process involved an extensive exploration by more than 20 Studio Harcourt and HONOR imaging experts over 400 days. The team analyzed over 1,000 lighting scenarios and millions of datasets, ensuring Studio Harcourt's classic essence can be captured on smartphones. In addition, the Triple 50MP Portrait Camera incorporates an upgraded HONOR RAW Domain Algorithm, producing well-balanced portraits that manage exposure in bright areas while preserving intricate details in darker lighting scenarios.

Innovative Eye Comfort Display for Extended Immersion

Adhering to its commitment to human-centric innovations, the HONOR 200 Pro features 3840Hz Risk-free PWM Dimming[1], as verified by the TÜV Rheinland Flicker Free Display Certification and the TÜV Rheinland Full Care Display Certification. To ensure extended eye comfort, the HONOR 200 Series also features Natural Tone 2.0, which optimizes the display color temperature gradient based on ambient light, and an AI Circadian Night Display that leverages AI to intelligently adjust the color temperature of the screen to regulate blue light and transition to a melatonin boosting setting at night to improve sleep quality based on users' sleep cycle. Furthermore, the HONOR 200 Series supports Adaptive Dimming, which adjusts screen brightness based on external light input and the application use, ensuring a more comfortable viewing experience. With the 1.5K Quad-curved Floating Display[2] and a peak HDR brightness of 4000 nits[3], the HONOR 200 Series allows users to enjoy excellent visibility even in the most challenging scenarios such as direct sunlight.

Enhanced Hardware Performance for Seamless Connectivity

The HONOR 200 Pro is packed with a large 5200mAh[4] Silicon-carbon battery that enables up to 61 hours[5] of continuous music streaming on a single charge. To maximize user productivity, the HONOR 200 Pro features powerful supercharge capabilities. With lightning-fast 100W Wired HONOR SuperCharge[6] and 66W Wireless HONOR SuperCharge[7], users can charge their device fully in only 41 minutes[8], making it the ideal device for busy users who are always on the go. The HONOR 200 Pro also provides an impressive 12GB memory and large 512GB storage drive, which allows users to store and access their data without limitations, guaranteeing a seamless and hassle-free experience.

Equipped with the robust Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 Mobile Platform, the HONOR 200 Pro achieves a CPU clock speed of up to 3GHz, guaranteeing seamless graphics rendering and real-time responsiveness. Featuring MagicOS 8.0, the HONOR 200 Pro offers an intelligent user experience enriched with a range of AI-powered smart functionalities. MagicOS 8.0 also offers flagship features such as Magic Portal, Magic Capsule and Magic Ring on the HONOR 200 Pro that streamline user digital interactions.

HONOR 200 Lite: Capture Every Moment with its Versatile Triple Camera System

Launched alongside the HONOR 200 PRO and HONOR 200, the HONOR 200 Lite equipped with a powerful triple camera system, the HONOR 200 Lite excels in portrait photography, empowering users to capture stunning images with exceptional detail. The system consists of a 108MP Main Camera with f/1.75 aperture and HIGH-RES mode, a 5MP Wide & Depth Camera, and a 2MP Macro Camera. The 50MP Front Camera with a Selfie Light that creates artistic lighting effect. It also boasts an impressive 6.7-inch Eye-comfort AMOLED Display with the 3240Hz risk-free PWM Dimming and the display's peak HDR brightness of 2000nits, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage and exceptional durability.

Pricing and Availability

Showcasing an elegant design inspired by nature, the HONOR 200 Pro is available in three colours[9]: Ocean Cyan, Moonlight White, and Black, while the HONOR 200 is available in Moonlight White, Emerald Green, and Black.

The HONOR 200 Pro and HONOR 200 will be available for purchase in the UK from today on HONOR.com/uk and pre-order through major retailers on the 21st June, with general sale on the 26th June. Both devices will also be available in Three on the 28th June and other key UK operators in due course.

The HONOR 200 Pro launches at£699.99 RRP, and customers will also receive a FREE Harman Kardon Onyx Studio 8, worth£279.99 RRP, across all available sales channels, whilst stocks last.

The HONOR 200 is priced at just £499.99 RRP, and customers will also receive a FREE JBL Charge 5 Wi-Fi, worth£199.99 RRP, across all available sales channels, whilst stocks last.

For those looking to perfect their portraits at a more affordable price, the HONOR 200 Lite is also available at £279.99 RRP on HONOR.com/uk and major UK retailers. Plus get £30 off on HONOR.com/uk with code "A200L30".

For more information, please visit HONOR online store at https://www.honor.com/uk/.

About HONOR

HONOR is a leading global provider of smart devices. It is dedicated to becoming a global iconic technology brand and creating a new intelligent world for everyone through its powerful products and services.

For more information, please visit HONOR online at www.honor.com/uk

https://www.facebook.com/honoruk/

https://twitter.com/UKHonor

https://www.instagram.com/UKHonor/

https://www.youtube.com/c/HonorOfficial

[1] The 3840Hz ultra-high frequency PWM dimming technology is TÜV Rheinland Flicker-free certified and achieves the risk-free dimming level. The testing standard for the TÜV Rheinland Flicker-free certification follows the correlation between the flicker risk level and the flicker frequency in the IEEE Std 1789-2015 standard, which defines the flicker-free level as when the dimming frequency is higher than 3125Hz. The phone is not medical equipment and is not available for treatment.

[2] Data from HONOR labs. With rounded corners design applying on the display, the diagonal length of screen is 6.78 inches, when measured according to the standard rectangle (the actual viewable area is slightly smaller).

[3] The brightness data comes from HONOR labs and only takes effect when the corresponding video source is full-screen.

[4] The typical battery capacity is 5200mAh, and the rated battery capacity is 5100mAh. The data comes from the HONOR labs.

[5] Data from HONOR labs.

[6] 100W HONOR SuperCharge means the maximum output power of the charger is 100W. The actual charging power may vary depending on individual differences, user habits, and environmental factors. Please refer to the actual scenario.

[7] Need to purchase HONOR super fast charging wireless charger with a charging specification of not less than 66W. The actual charging power may vary depending on individual differences, user habits and environmental factors. Please refer to the actual scenario.

[8] Data from HONOR labs.

[9] Colour availability may vary by region.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2435666/HONOR_Launches_HONOR_200_Series.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/honor-launches-honor-200-series-bringing-studio-level-portrait-photography-to-europe-302169485.html