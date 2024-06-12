LiveJasmin Study Finds Women Want??the Flexibility and Financial Independence Cam Modeling Provides

The Company Launches Unprecedented Initiatives between June 12 - June 18 to Provide Financial Opportunities and Career Support for Prospective Cam Models

LUXEMBOURG, June 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LiveJasmin, the #1 premium, award-winning adult streaming platform and one of the most visited websites in the world, today announces on offerings and initiatives for the webcam model community in celebration of International Cam Model Day. Introduced last year on June 15 by LiveJasmin, this holiday is dedicated to celebrating cam models from across the world and creating a movement around the positive impact this profession has had on models and members around the globe.?

According to a recent LiveJasmin study in the US, many women are looking for more fulfilling career paths than traditional jobs can provide and want to get started in the cam modeling profession:?

63% don't feel a traditional job can provide financial security

75% make less than $5k a month in a traditional job and most desire a monthly income of anywhere between $5k and $10k.?

70% want financial independence and flexible working hours, and 81% desire to be their own boss, all elements that a cam modeling job can provide.?

60% would become webcam models if it meant financial stability.?

Most survey responders assume cam models make only between $51k and $100k per year, but the reality is that on LiveJasmin they can make more than $250k, with many reaching even over $ 1 million.?

1 million.? 84% have a positive or neutral perspective on the cam modeling industry.?

In light of these findings and continuing their initiatives to advocate for empowerment and financial independence, LiveJasmin is leveraging International Cam Model Day to launch the Top Model Academy. This personalized mentorship program provides guaranteed earnings and guides the models joining the platform to further maximize their income.?

Anyone from the US, UK, Netherlands, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Switzerland, Australia, and Canada, who will sign up as model on LiveJasmin between June 12 and June 18 and meet the requirements based on the terms and conditions will benefit from:?

Guaranteed income for 3 periods (of 2 weeks each), adding up to more than $6000 per month and at least $9000 over 6 weeks.?

A further chance to double their earnings with a 100% Welcome bonus.?

This unprecedented offer is meant to support the start of a model's journey on the platform and is only the very beginning.

"With an always-on focus to make the platform an inclusive, safe, fun and rewarding space, our goal is to empower cam models to achieve their full potential and our many millionaires are another testament to that , " said Zsolt Theiss-Balazs, Chief Product Officer, LiveJasmin.

"Thanks to camming, I'm now earning more than I thought I would in my entire life!" - LiveJasmin Model ElizaBurset

Ready to start your journey? To learn more about LiveJasmin and International Cam Model Day.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2436950/Infographic_ICMD_2024_English_copy.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/livejasmin-study-finds-women-want--the-flexibility-and-financial-independence-cam-modeling-provides-302170964.html