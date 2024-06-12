Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Co's Investment Trust Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, June 12
Legal Entity Identifier: 549300K1D1P23R8U4U50
Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc
HEADLINE: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities.
On 12 June 2024, Bridget Guerin acquired 4,134 ordinary shares in Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc. The shares were acquired at a price of £4.32859 per share.
The following disclosure is made in accordance with Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014.
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
Bridget Guerin
2
Reason for thenotification
a)
Position/status
Non-executive Director
b)
Initial notification/Amendment
Initial Notification
3
Detailsoftheissuer oremissionallowancemarketparticipant
a)
Name
Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc
b)
LEI
549300K1D1P23R8U4U50
4
Detailsofthetransaction(s)
Transaction summary table
For further information, please contact:
Naomi Rogers
For and on behalf of
Invesco Asset Management Limited
Corporate Company Secretary
020 7543 3591
12 June 2024