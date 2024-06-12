Anzeige
Mittwoch, 12.06.2024
Volkswagen ändert Strategie! Kann Power Nickel davon profitieren?
12.06.2024 17:36 Uhr
BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust Plc - Submission of Document

BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust Plc - Submission of Document

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 12



BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc

(LEI: 5493003K5E043LHLO706)

SUBMISSION OF DOCUMENT

Half Yearly Financial Report for the period ended 31 March 2024

A copy of the Half Yearly Financial Report for the period ended 31 March 2024 has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism, and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

The Half Yearly Financial Report for the period ended 31 March 2024 may also be viewed at:


http://www.blackrock.com/uk/individual/literature/interim-report/blackrock-frontiers-investment-trust-plc-interim-report.pdf


12 June 2024



