BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust Plc - Submission of Document

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 12
BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc
(LEI: 5493003K5E043LHLO706)
SUBMISSION OF DOCUMENT
Half Yearly Financial Report for the period ended 31 March 2024
A copy of the Half Yearly Financial Report for the period ended 31 March 2024 has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism, and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.
The Half Yearly Financial Report for the period ended 31 March 2024 may also be viewed at:
http://www.blackrock.com/uk/individual/literature/interim-report/blackrock-frontiers-investment-trust-plc-interim-report.pdf
12 June 2024
