China Resources Power has announced the winners of its second PV module procurement round for 2024, while Sichuan Shuoyang Heterojunction New Energy has revealed plans to invest in a 10 GW heterojunction solar cell (HJT) project in Sichuan province. China Resources Power said that GCL System Integration (GCL SI) and Huayao PV won its second batch of PV module procurement for 2024, totaling 1. 85 GW. GCL SI secured the first two segments, with 1. 3 GW of expected orders, while Huayao PV appears set to take 550 MW. Lingda Group said that it will terminate its investment in the Tongling high-efficiency ...

