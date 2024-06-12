Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
LONDON, United Kingdom, June 12
12 June 2024
Rightmove plc
Share buy-back programme
Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares
Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 110,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 564.363p. The highest price paid per share was 576.200p and the lowest price paid per share was 555.400p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.
The number of shares purchased represented 0.0139% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.
Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 514,681,676 ordinary shares.
The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 792,954,433. Rightmove holds 11,417,971 shares in treasury.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.
Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary
CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk
Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions
Number of shares
Transaction price
Time of transaction
Quantity
Price
Execution Time
354
572.800
16:13:09
983
572.400
16:11:56
193
572.200
16:09:55
716
572.200
16:09:55
270
572.200
16:09:55
398
572.200
16:08:55
680
572.200
16:08:05
537
572.000
16:07:11
679
572.000
16:05:59
687
572.000
16:05:59
1385
572.000
16:01:39
737
572.000
15:56:24
733
572.000
15:56:24
1414
571.800
15:51:56
122
571.800
15:47:38
1366
571.800
15:47:38
1375
571.600
15:41:26
1007
572.000
15:39:46
243
572.000
15:39:46
1407
572.400
15:33:15
92
572.800
15:29:24
1206
572.800
15:29:24
1430
572.400
15:23:32
203
572.600
15:18:18
1336
572.600
15:18:18
1432
573.200
15:12:17
892
573.800
15:08:46
408
573.800
15:08:46
1469
574.400
15:02:23
1469
574.600
14:57:14
192
576.200
14:53:34
1153
576.200
14:53:34
159
576.200
14:53:34
1373
574.800
14:50:49
1467
574.400
14:47:20
820
572.000
14:42:29
701
572.000
14:42:29
1264
571.800
14:39:45
239
572.000
14:35:04
437
572.000
14:35:04
856
572.000
14:34:36
692
572.200
14:33:44
526
572.200
14:33:44
122
572.200
14:33:44
1509
570.600
14:30:15
1392
571.400
14:26:05
360
571.800
14:18:13
1183
571.800
14:18:13
1351
571.200
14:12:53
274
570.200
14:03:47
631
570.200
14:03:47
632
570.200
14:03:41
1310
570.200
13:59:00
118
570.600
13:58:35
336
570.600
13:58:35
580
570.600
13:58:35
1408
566.000
13:50:14
1460
565.800
13:43:42
295
567.000
13:39:13
1000
567.000
13:39:13
1373
564.200
13:35:34
1449
564.000
13:34:32
256
563.000
13:31:21
348
563.000
13:31:21
804
563.000
13:31:21
296
563.800
13:30:51
957
563.800
13:30:51
1536
558.200
13:29:59
1334
557.800
13:24:39
88
557.800
13:24:39
301
558.000
13:21:54
1525
558.200
13:20:57
546
557.600
13:15:26
750
557.200
13:06:28
133
557.200
12:58:29
1212
557.200
12:58:29
1348
557.000
12:50:02
171
557.000
12:50:02
1000
556.600
12:31:40
429
556.600
12:31:40
119
555.400
12:26:42
149
555.400
12:26:42
357
555.400
12:26:42
497
555.400
12:26:42
381
555.400
12:26:42
2792
555.800
12:26:42
1444
556.000
12:20:38
1422
556.000
12:19:05
19
556.000
12:19:05
1461
556.200
12:19:02
1332
556.200
12:10:14
1447
556.400
12:04:59
1318
557.200
11:55:38
1450
559.000
11:45:17
1457
559.000
11:43:54
1315
559.400
11:37:32
272
559.200
11:30:33
357
559.400
11:24:46
591
559.400
11:24:46
175
559.400
11:24:46
1481
559.400
11:15:03
346
557.200
11:06:34
1000
557.200
11:06:34
1364
557.800
10:58:23
14
557.800
10:57:48
1297
558.600
10:44:14
1375
558.400
10:38:12
1156
557.800
10:31:50
214
557.800
10:31:50
1389
558.000
10:31:23
837
558.000
10:19:52
655
558.000
10:19:52
1287
558.800
10:07:45
1396
558.800
10:02:01
1493
559.000
10:00:22
282
559.200
09:59:59
1116
559.200
09:59:59
1362
559.000
09:45:17
1366
559.000
09:40:12
1511
558.000
09:35:19
1515
558.000
09:10:31
1296
559.800
08:33:28
1440
558.000
08:24:01
1534
557.200
08:05:00