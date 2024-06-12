Anzeige
12.06.2024 18:06 Uhr
Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 12

12 June 2024

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares

Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 110,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 564.363p. The highest price paid per share was 576.200p and the lowest price paid per share was 555.400p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0139% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 514,681,676 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 792,954,433. Rightmove holds 11,417,971 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

Quantity

Price

Execution Time

354

572.800

16:13:09

983

572.400

16:11:56

193

572.200

16:09:55

716

572.200

16:09:55

270

572.200

16:09:55

398

572.200

16:08:55

680

572.200

16:08:05

537

572.000

16:07:11

679

572.000

16:05:59

687

572.000

16:05:59

1385

572.000

16:01:39

737

572.000

15:56:24

733

572.000

15:56:24

1414

571.800

15:51:56

122

571.800

15:47:38

1366

571.800

15:47:38

1375

571.600

15:41:26

1007

572.000

15:39:46

243

572.000

15:39:46

1407

572.400

15:33:15

92

572.800

15:29:24

1206

572.800

15:29:24

1430

572.400

15:23:32

203

572.600

15:18:18

1336

572.600

15:18:18

1432

573.200

15:12:17

892

573.800

15:08:46

408

573.800

15:08:46

1469

574.400

15:02:23

1469

574.600

14:57:14

192

576.200

14:53:34

1153

576.200

14:53:34

159

576.200

14:53:34

1373

574.800

14:50:49

1467

574.400

14:47:20

820

572.000

14:42:29

701

572.000

14:42:29

1264

571.800

14:39:45

239

572.000

14:35:04

437

572.000

14:35:04

856

572.000

14:34:36

692

572.200

14:33:44

526

572.200

14:33:44

122

572.200

14:33:44

1509

570.600

14:30:15

1392

571.400

14:26:05

360

571.800

14:18:13

1183

571.800

14:18:13

1351

571.200

14:12:53

274

570.200

14:03:47

631

570.200

14:03:47

632

570.200

14:03:41

1310

570.200

13:59:00

118

570.600

13:58:35

336

570.600

13:58:35

580

570.600

13:58:35

1408

566.000

13:50:14

1460

565.800

13:43:42

295

567.000

13:39:13

1000

567.000

13:39:13

1373

564.200

13:35:34

1449

564.000

13:34:32

256

563.000

13:31:21

348

563.000

13:31:21

804

563.000

13:31:21

296

563.800

13:30:51

957

563.800

13:30:51

1536

558.200

13:29:59

1334

557.800

13:24:39

88

557.800

13:24:39

301

558.000

13:21:54

1525

558.200

13:20:57

546

557.600

13:15:26

750

557.200

13:06:28

133

557.200

12:58:29

1212

557.200

12:58:29

1348

557.000

12:50:02

171

557.000

12:50:02

1000

556.600

12:31:40

429

556.600

12:31:40

119

555.400

12:26:42

149

555.400

12:26:42

357

555.400

12:26:42

497

555.400

12:26:42

381

555.400

12:26:42

2792

555.800

12:26:42

1444

556.000

12:20:38

1422

556.000

12:19:05

19

556.000

12:19:05

1461

556.200

12:19:02

1332

556.200

12:10:14

1447

556.400

12:04:59

1318

557.200

11:55:38

1450

559.000

11:45:17

1457

559.000

11:43:54

1315

559.400

11:37:32

272

559.200

11:30:33

357

559.400

11:24:46

591

559.400

11:24:46

175

559.400

11:24:46

1481

559.400

11:15:03

346

557.200

11:06:34

1000

557.200

11:06:34

1364

557.800

10:58:23

14

557.800

10:57:48

1297

558.600

10:44:14

1375

558.400

10:38:12

1156

557.800

10:31:50

214

557.800

10:31:50

1389

558.000

10:31:23

837

558.000

10:19:52

655

558.000

10:19:52

1287

558.800

10:07:45

1396

558.800

10:02:01

1493

559.000

10:00:22

282

559.200

09:59:59

1116

559.200

09:59:59

1362

559.000

09:45:17

1366

559.000

09:40:12

1511

558.000

09:35:19

1515

558.000

09:10:31

1296

559.800

08:33:28

1440

558.000

08:24:01

1534

557.200

08:05:00


© 2024 PR Newswire
