Skedway Unveils Avail: The Future of Workplace Management is Here

Skedway's revolutionary IoT device empowers occupancy management and people sensing, transforming the way we work.

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / June 12, 2024 / Skedway, global provider of workplace management solutions, today unveiled Avail, a groundbreaking IoT device, as a crucial part of the company's AI-powered platform that redefines occupancy management and people sensing. Avail was first showcased at InfoComm Las Vegas, taking place June 12-14 at the Las Vegas Convention Center.





"Avail is a game-changer for the workplace," said Rafael Tonelli, CEO of Skedway. "This innovative solution leverages the power of AI to provide real-time insights into space utilization, enabling businesses to optimize their workspaces and create a more efficient and productive work environment."

Skedway Avail is a groundbreaking product that combines the functionalities of a Desk Manager with advanced human presence sensors. This innovative device not only indicates desk occupancy but also measures workspace usage intensity, enabling intelligent and efficient space management.

"With Avail, we are ushering in a new era of workplace management," added Lucas Nini, CSO of Skedway. "This device is not just a sensor; it's a powerful tool that empowers organizations to make data-driven decisions about their space, ultimately leading to a more sustainable and cost-effective workplace."

Key Features of Avail:

Unified Device: Combines desk scheduling and presence detection in one, allowing automatic, anonymous reservations and seamless check-in/check-out.

Focus Mode: LED indicator turns blue, signaling that the user is on a call or wishes not to be disturbed.

Elegant Design: Minimalistic, stylish, and highly functional.

Affordable: Priced at just USD 79.00 per device for end customers.

Avail is equipped with capabilities that enable it to anonymously detect and track people's presence in the workplace. This data is then used to provide real-time insights into space utilization when connected with Skedway's platform that contains advanced AI capabilities, allowing businesses to:

Optimize space allocation: Identify underutilized and overutilized spaces, enabling businesses to adjust their space allocation accordingly.

Improve employee experience: Create a more comfortable and productive work environment by ensuring that employees have access to the spaces they need.

Reduce operating costs: Optimize energy consumption and other operational costs by identifying areas where space can be consolidated.

About Skedway

Skedway is one of the world's leading providers of workplace management solutions, helping hundreds of enterprises to optimize their workspaces and create a more efficient and productive work environment. Skedway's platform provides a comprehensive suite of tools for managing workspaces, including all types of workspace assets booking, such as desks and rooms, access control, catering, maintenance management, space analytics, and lots more. Skedway is the market leader in Latin America, headquartered in Orlando, USA, with offices in Atlanta, USA, Buenos Aires, Argentina, and a modern R&D center in Campinas, Brazil.

