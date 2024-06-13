Sichuan Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism: Visiting "Si Hai" and "Jing Jing": "Pandas Tour the World" Sichuan Culture and Tourism in Qatar

DOHA, Qatar, June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On June 9, the Sichuan Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism hosted the "Pandas Tour the World: Sichuan Culture and Tourism in Qatar." The event featured a visit to the Al Khor Panda Park to see "Si Hai" and "Jing Jing." The delegation brought along stunning cultural and tourism visuals from Sichuan, exquisite intangible cultural heritage products, and thoughtfully designed interactive experiences. Distinguished attendees included Abdullah bin Hamad bin Abdullah Al Attiya, Qatar's Minister of Municipality, Faiqa, Director of Public Relations, Wang Ying, Counselor of the Chinese Embassy in Qatar, and Ding Xiaoqin, General Manager of Qatar Tourism's Greater China Region, among other Chinese and Qatari guests.

At the event, Qatar's Minister of Municipality Al Attiya lauded Sichuan's rich world heritage, stunning natural landscapes, and diverse flora and fauna. He showed great interest in the traditional crafts of Shu brocade, Shu embroidery, lacquerware, silver filigree, bamboo weaving, and Tibetan and Qiang embroidery, which are listed as intangible cultural heritage. He expressed his desire for enhanced cultural and tourism exchanges and cooperation between Qatar and Sichuan.

In the Panda Park's family experience room, Qatari children engaged in hands-on activities, including DIY painting of "Leisurely Panda" and "Oil-paper Umbrellas," creating rubbings of "Leisurely Panda," and coloring large panda scrolls. Amidst laughter and playful interactions, they discovered the captivating allure of the panda's homeland.

At the event, a parent named Pappas also took part in the Sichuan intangible cultural heritage experience. He remarked, "Bringing my child to participate in today's interactive activities, our family discovered that 'Suhail' (Jing Jing) and 'Thuraya' (Si Hai) hail from Sichuan. We also learned about the direct Qatar Airways flight from Doha to Chengdu, the capital of Sichuan, which takes less than eight hours and is incredibly convenient."

The "Pandas Tour the World: Sichuan Culture and Tourism in Qatar" series of exchange activities focused on the theme "Panda Homeland," aimed at promoting Sichuan's cultural and tourism image and brand. The event garnered significant attention from the Qatari public and media, igniting a keen interest among locals in visiting Sichuan. Many expressed a strong desire to explore Sichuan and experience its natural and cultural wonders firsthand.

