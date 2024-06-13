

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Industrial production from the euro area is the top economic news due on Thursday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.



At 2.00 am ET, Destatis is scheduled to issue Germany wholesale prices for May. Economists expect wholesale prices to grow 0.3 percent on month, following a 0.4 percent gain in April.



Half an hour later, producer prices data is due from Switzerland.



At 3.00 am ET, Spain's INE publishes final consumer and harmonized consumer price figures for May. Consumer price inflation is seen at 3.6 percent, unchanged from the flash estimate, and up from 3.3 percent in April.



In the meantime, the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs is slated to release Swiss quarterly economic forecast.



At 4.00 am ET, quarterly unemployment data is due from Italy. The jobless rate is expected to remain unchanged at 7.4 percent in the first quarter.



At 5.00 am ET, Eurostat is set to release euro area industrial production for April. Economists expect output to grow 0.1 percent on month, following a 0.6 percent rise in March.



