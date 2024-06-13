

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The euro strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Thursday.



The euro rose to a 2-day high of 0.8458 against the pound and a 3-day high of 0.9678 against the Swiss franc, from yesterday's closing quotes of 0.8445 and 0.9668, respectively.



Against the yen, the euro advanced to a 6-day high of 169.84 from Wednesday's closing value of 169.42.



The euro edged up to 1.0816 against the U.S. dollar, from yesterday's closing value of 1.0808.



If the euro extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 0.86 against the pound, 0.98 against the franc, 171.00 against the yen and 1.10 against the greenback.



