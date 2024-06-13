Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 13.06.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
JETZT die PERFEKTE ZEIT für URAN-Investments nutzen! Profitieren vom ENERGIE-BOOM!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14UTJ | ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 | Ticker-Symbol: C5H
Frankfurt
13.06.24
08:05 Uhr
1,680 Euro
+0,026
+1,57 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
1-Jahres-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,6681,72009:48
Dow Jones News
13.06.2024 08:31 Uhr
124 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) 
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 
13-Jun-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
13 June 2024 
 
Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") 
Transaction in own shares 
 
 
The Company announces that on 12th of June 2024 it purchased a total of 100,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 
each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody 
Stockbrokers UC ("Goodbody"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 
 
                            Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           70,000     30,000 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.6840     GBP1.4220 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.6520     GBP1.3940 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.6680     GBP1.4073

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 644,844,009 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC 
Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX 
Timezone     BST 
Currency     EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin 
Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 
23        1.6640        XDUB     08:46:13      00028999826TRDU1 
1,787      1.6640        XDUB     08:46:13      00028999825TRDU1 
1,396      1.6640        XDUB     08:46:13      00028999824TRDU1 
705       1.6640        XDUB     08:46:14      00028999828TRDU1 
1,920      1.6640        XDUB     08:46:14      00028999827TRDU1 
1,936      1.6660        XDUB     08:57:59      00028999894TRDU1 
1,790      1.6660        XDUB     09:14:53      00028999938TRDU1 
1,500      1.6680        XDUB     09:58:34      00029000046TRDU1 
1,296      1.6640        XDUB     10:12:33      00029000071TRDU1 
2,551      1.6640        XDUB     10:12:33      00029000070TRDU1 
90        1.6640        XDUB     11:06:34      00029000273TRDU1 
1,960      1.6640        XDUB     11:06:34      00029000272TRDU1 
2,409      1.6600        XDUB     11:07:05      00029000277TRDU1 
1,769      1.6600        XDUB     11:07:05      00029000276TRDU1 
1,500      1.6600        XDUB     11:07:05      00029000275TRDU1 
1,758      1.6600        XDUB     12:38:31      00029000690TRDU1 
1,689      1.6600        XDUB     12:38:31      00029000689TRDU1 
586       1.6600        XDUB     12:38:31      00029000695TRDU1 
1,400      1.6600        XDUB     12:38:31      00029000694TRDU1 
898       1.6600        XDUB     12:38:31      00029000693TRDU1 
1,202      1.6600        XDUB     12:38:31      00029000692TRDU1 
69        1.6600        XDUB     12:38:31      00029000691TRDU1 
1,783      1.6520        XDUB     13:28:33      00029000830TRDU1 
804       1.6560        XDUB     13:38:50      00029001021TRDU1 
1,216      1.6560        XDUB     13:38:50      00029001020TRDU1 
3,906      1.6620        XDUB     14:15:33      00029001437TRDU1 
1,246      1.6620        XDUB     14:15:33      00029001436TRDU1 
2,270      1.6620        XDUB     14:15:33      00029001438TRDU1 
298       1.6600        XDUB     14:28:02      00029001643TRDU1 
1,400      1.6600        XDUB     14:28:02      00029001644TRDU1 
200       1.6720        XDUB     14:48:49      00029002388TRDU1 
322       1.6720        XDUB     14:48:49      00029002387TRDU1 
163       1.6720        XDUB     14:48:50      00029002389TRDU1 
683       1.6780        XDUB     14:54:50      00029002578TRDU1 
1,500      1.6780        XDUB     14:54:51      00029002579TRDU1 
569       1.6780        XDUB     14:59:24      00029002668TRDU1 
1,500      1.6780        XDUB     14:59:24      00029002667TRDU1 
1,771      1.6740        XDUB     15:01:22      00029002702TRDU1 
467       1.6760        XDUB     15:15:44      00029002896TRDU1 
581       1.6760        XDUB     15:15:44      00029002895TRDU1 
715       1.6760        XDUB     15:15:44      00029002894TRDU1 
1,836      1.6720        XDUB     15:16:58      00029002932TRDU1 
3,523      1.6720        XDUB     15:16:58      00029002931TRDU1 
1,869      1.6700        XDUB     15:28:40      00029003142TRDU1 
1,269      1.6820        XDUB     15:58:18      00029003865TRDU1 
53        1.6820        XDUB     15:58:18      00029003866TRDU1 
798       1.6820        XDUB     15:58:18      00029003867TRDU1 
5,781      1.6840        XDUB     16:03:51      00029004007TRDU1 
3,243      1.6840        XDUB     16:22:12      00029004445TRDU1

London Stock Exchange 

Number of Shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 
1,703      1.4040        XLON     08:33:34      00028999606TRDU1 
1,927      1.4040        XLON     09:49:50      00029000027TRDU1 
3,685      1.4040        XLON     09:49:50      00029000026TRDU1 
1,719      1.4000        XLON     11:07:02      00029000274TRDU1 
707       1.3980        XLON     12:57:57      00029000752TRDU1 
722       1.3980        XLON     12:57:57      00029000751TRDU1 
31        1.3980        XLON     12:57:57      00029000750TRDU1 
600       1.3980        XLON     12:57:57      00029000749TRDU1 
56        1.3940        XLON     13:00:10      00029000758TRDU1 
3,704      1.3940        XLON     13:12:54      00029000781TRDU1 
63        1.4080        XLON     14:40:34      00029002049TRDU1 
1,200      1.4080        XLON     14:40:34      00029002048TRDU1 
700       1.4080        XLON     14:40:34      00029002047TRDU1 
892       1.4080        XLON     14:45:49      00029002271TRDU1 
1,750      1.4120        XLON     15:01:22      00029002701TRDU1 
5,287      1.4120        XLON     15:01:22      00029002700TRDU1 
3,381      1.4200        XLON     15:58:18      00029003864TRDU1 
1,873      1.4220        XLON     16:22:12      00029004446TRDU1

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  327591 
EQS News ID:  1923913 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1923913&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 13, 2024 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren
Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos.
Hier klicken
© 2024 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.