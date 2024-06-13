Anzeige
WKN: A116ZH | ISIN: GB00BJFLFT45 | Ticker-Symbol: IT3
Frankfurt
13.06.24
08:05 Uhr
0,840 Euro
+0,015
+1,82 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CUSTODIAN PROPERTY INCOME REIT PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CUSTODIAN PROPERTY INCOME REIT PLC 5-Tage-Chart
Dow Jones News
13.06.2024 08:31 Uhr
109 Leser
DJ Custodian Property Income REIT plc: Final results for the year ended 31 March 2024 

Custodian Property Income REIT plc: Final results for the year ended 31 March 2024 
13-Jun-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
 
 
Custodian Property Income REIT's 10th annual results marked by strong operational performance driving further growth in 
fully covered dividend 
 
Custodian Property Income REIT (LSE: CREI), which seeks to deliver an enhanced income return by investing in a 
diversified portfolio of smaller regional properties with strong income characteristics across the UK, today announces 
its final results for the year ended 31 March 2024. 
 
Commenting on the final results, David MacLellan, Chairman of Custodian Property Income REIT, said: In my first annual 
results as Chairman, I am very pleased to note the year to March 2024 as a significant milestone for the Company, 
marking the 10 year anniversary since launch, and that the Company once again performed well. Despite the significant 
challenges and changes we have all faced over the last decade, politically, economically and in terms of social 
volatility including COVID, Custodian Property Income REIT has grown successfully and delivered on its objectives with 
an over sixfold increase in the size of the portfolio, an average annual NAV total return of 5.5%, an annual average 
fully covered dividend of 5.9p per share and a decreasing ongoing charges ratio. 
 
"This success has been achieved by the Company's resolute focus on being fully invested in a portfolio of below 
institutional lot-sized regional properties to capture the income advantages that these types of assets afford, in 
order to deliver enhanced income-centric total returns to institutional, wealth management and private investors. 
 
"Looking at the year under review, the occupational market has continued to remain robust, with rental growth and 
falling vacancy reflected in recurring EPRA earnings per share increasing by 3.6%. This increase in earnings allowed 
the Board to declare a special dividend in March 2024 to take the aggregate dividend for the year to 5.8p, along with 
announcing a 9% increase in the prospective dividend per share from 5.5p to 6.0p due to an improved outlook. 
 
"The quarter ended 31 March 2024 saw a marginal increase in NAV due to profitable disposals on the back of flat 
valuations, as rental growth and falling vacancy rates started to have a positive impact. Despite stabilising 
valuations and the prospect of rental growth, sentiment towards listed UK commercial real estate has caused weakness 
and volatility in the share price. The prevailing share price implied a dividend yield of 8.3%, compared to 6.3% and 
5.8% at 31 March 2023 and 2022 respectively. However, the first move down in interest rates should be the real 
catalyst for a positive shift in sentiment towards real estate investment, so later in 2024 could be a turning point in 
the market. 
 
"The Company's portfolio is well placed to benefit from any upwards rerating in sector valuations as the economy 
improves. In an inflationary environment and with a lack of supply of modern, smaller regional properties we expect to 
see continued rental growth over the year ahead and it will be this growth in income that is likely to form the greater 
component of total return over the next phase of the property market and we believe that Custodian Property Income 
REIT's strong income yielding portfolio, supported by higher-than-peer group recurring earnings per share, will 
continue to underpin shareholder returns". 
 
Highlights of the year: 
 
   -- 3.6% growth in EPRA earnings per share to 5.8p (FY23: 5.6p) 
   -- 5.6% growth in like-for-like contracted rental income to GBP43.1m with a 3.9% increase in rental revenue to 
  GBP42.2m (FY23: GBP40.6m) 
   -- Estimated rental value ("ERV") grew 3.6% with ERV now 15% ahead of passing rent providing a significant 
  opportunity to unlock further rental growth through asset management and at lease events 
   -- 15 rent reviews completed during the year across all sectors at an average 23% ahead of previous passing 
  rent, with 47 new lettings, lease renewals and lease regears completed reflecting the continued strong demand for 
  space in the Company's portfolio and adding GBP9.5m to valuation 
   -- Occupancy increased to 91.7% during the year (FY23: 90.3%), with further improvement to c.93% since April 
  2024 
   -- Valuation of the Company's portfolio of 155 properties, including assets held-for-sale, remained flat at 
  GBP589.1m in the final quarter, with a modest 4.0% like-for-like fall over the full year (31 March 23: GBP613.6m) 
  suggesting that a turning point in sentiment and valuations has been reached 
   -- GBP19.0m of capital investment during the year into refurbishment and EPC improvement of offices in Leeds 
  and Manchester and Midlands industrial units, including solar panel and electric vehicle charger installations, 
  leading to a 21.7% increase in the ERV of the properties 
   -- GBP18.2m proceeds from selective disposals achieved at an aggregate 8% premium to last valuation, with a 
  further GBP11.3m of disposals since year end at an average 49% premium to pre-offer valuation 
   -- Net gearing remains low at 29.2% (31 March 2023: 27.4%) with 78% fixed and no expiries until August 2025 
 
   -- 5.5% increase in fully covered dividends paid to shareholders during the year comprising 5.5p of ordinary 
  dividends and a 0.3p special dividend 
   -- 9% increase in the prospective dividend announced in May 2024 from 5.5p to 6.0p per share reflecting the 
  Board's confidence in the Company's prospects, together with its commitment to a property strategy that supports a 
  relatively high dividend, fully covered by EPRA earnings. 
 
For further information, please contact: 
 
Custodian Capital Limited 
Richard Shepherd-Cross / Ed Moore / Ian Mattioli MBE Tel: +44 (0)116 240 8740 
                           www.custodiancapital.com 
Deutsche Numis                    Tel: +44 (0)20 7260 1000 
                           www.dbnumis.com 
Hugh Jonathan / Nathan Brown 
 
FTI Consulting                    Tel: +44 (0)20 3727 1000 
Richard Sunderland / Ellie Sweeney / Andrew Davis  custodianreit@fticonsulting.com Custodian Property Income REIT plc Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 31 March 2024

Custodian Property Income REIT plc ("Custodian Property Income REIT" or "the Company") is a UK real estate investment trust ("REIT") which seeks to deliver an enhanced income return by investing in a diversified portfolio of smaller, regional properties with strong income characteristics let to predominantly institutional grade tenants across the UK.

Property highlights 

2024 
 
              GBPm   Comments 
 
Portfolio value[1]     589.1 
Property valuation     (27.0) Representing a 4.0% like-for-like decrease, explained further in the Investment 
decreases:             Manager's report 
Occupancy          91.7% Occupancy rates have increased from 90.3% to 91.7% by the year end, improving 
                  further post year end to c.93%. 
 
                  Primarily comprising: 
                    -- GBP6.8m refurbishing four office buildings in Leeds and Manchester 
 
                    -- GBP3.5m redeveloping an industrial site in Redditch 
Capital investment     19.0    -- GBP2.2m refurbishing an industrial asset in Ashby-de-la-Zouch 
                    -- GBP1.3m buying the long-leasehold of a unit at a 10-unit industrial 
                    asset in Knowsley 
                    -- GBP1.0m reconfiguring retail assets in Shrewsbury and Liverpool 
                    -- GBP2.0m invested in photovoltaics and electric vehicle chargers at 
                    various sites 
 
                  At an aggregate 8% premium to valuation (GBP1.4m profit on disposal) comprising: 
                    -- GBP8.0m industrial unit in Milton Keynes 
Disposal proceeds      18.2    -- GBP6.0m industrial unit in Weybridge 
                    -- GBP1.6m high street retail units in Bury St Edmunds and Cirencester 
 
                    -- GBP2.0m vacant offices in Derby 
                    -- GBP0.6m children's day nursery in Chesham 
 
                  At an aggregate 49% premium to pre-offer valuation comprising: 
Disposal proceeds since the 11.3    -- GBP9.0m vacant industrial unit in Warrington 
year end                -- GBP2.3m vacant former car showroom in Redhill

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

June 13, 2024 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
