Custodian Property Income REIT plc: Final results -3

Custodian Property Income REIT plc (CREI) Custodian Property Income REIT plc: Final results for the year ended 31 March 2024 13-Jun-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 13 June 2024 Custodian Property Income REIT plc ("the Company" or "Custodian Property Income REIT") Final results for the year ended 31 March 2024 Custodian Property Income REIT's 10th annual results marked by strong operational performance driving further growth in fully covered dividend Custodian Property Income REIT (LSE: CREI), which seeks to deliver an enhanced income return by investing in a diversified portfolio of smaller regional properties with strong income characteristics across the UK, today announces its final results for the year ended 31 March 2024. Commenting on the final results, David MacLellan, Chairman of Custodian Property Income REIT, said: In my first annual results as Chairman, I am very pleased to note the year to March 2024 as a significant milestone for the Company, marking the 10 year anniversary since launch, and that the Company once again performed well. Despite the significant challenges and changes we have all faced over the last decade, politically, economically and in terms of social volatility including COVID, Custodian Property Income REIT has grown successfully and delivered on its objectives with an over sixfold increase in the size of the portfolio, an average annual NAV total return of 5.5%, an annual average fully covered dividend of 5.9p per share and a decreasing ongoing charges ratio. "This success has been achieved by the Company's resolute focus on being fully invested in a portfolio of below institutional lot-sized regional properties to capture the income advantages that these types of assets afford, in order to deliver enhanced income-centric total returns to institutional, wealth management and private investors. "Looking at the year under review, the occupational market has continued to remain robust, with rental growth and falling vacancy reflected in recurring EPRA earnings per share increasing by 3.6%. This increase in earnings allowed the Board to declare a special dividend in March 2024 to take the aggregate dividend for the year to 5.8p, along with announcing a 9% increase in the prospective dividend per share from 5.5p to 6.0p due to an improved outlook. "The quarter ended 31 March 2024 saw a marginal increase in NAV due to profitable disposals on the back of flat valuations, as rental growth and falling vacancy rates started to have a positive impact. Despite stabilising valuations and the prospect of rental growth, sentiment towards listed UK commercial real estate has caused weakness and volatility in the share price. The prevailing share price implied a dividend yield of 8.3%, compared to 6.3% and 5.8% at 31 March 2023 and 2022 respectively. However, the first move down in interest rates should be the real catalyst for a positive shift in sentiment towards real estate investment, so later in 2024 could be a turning point in the market. "The Company's portfolio is well placed to benefit from any upwards rerating in sector valuations as the economy improves. In an inflationary environment and with a lack of supply of modern, smaller regional properties we expect to see continued rental growth over the year ahead and it will be this growth in income that is likely to form the greater component of total return over the next phase of the property market and we believe that Custodian Property Income REIT's strong income yielding portfolio, supported by higher-than-peer group recurring earnings per share, will continue to underpin shareholder returns". Highlights of the year: -- 3.6% growth in EPRA earnings per share to 5.8p (FY23: 5.6p) -- 5.6% growth in like-for-like contracted rental income to GBP43.1m with a 3.9% increase in rental revenue to GBP42.2m (FY23: GBP40.6m) -- Estimated rental value ("ERV") grew 3.6% with ERV now 15% ahead of passing rent providing a significant opportunity to unlock further rental growth through asset management and at lease events -- 15 rent reviews completed during the year across all sectors at an average 23% ahead of previous passing rent, with 47 new lettings, lease renewals and lease regears completed reflecting the continued strong demand for space in the Company's portfolio and adding GBP9.5m to valuation -- Occupancy increased to 91.7% during the year (FY23: 90.3%), with further improvement to c.93% since April 2024 -- Valuation of the Company's portfolio of 155 properties, including assets held-for-sale, remained flat at GBP589.1m in the final quarter, with a modest 4.0% like-for-like fall over the full year (31 March 23: GBP613.6m) suggesting that a turning point in sentiment and valuations has been reached -- GBP19.0m of capital investment during the year into refurbishment and EPC improvement of offices in Leeds and Manchester and Midlands industrial units, including solar panel and electric vehicle charger installations, leading to a 21.7% increase in the ERV of the properties -- GBP18.2m proceeds from selective disposals achieved at an aggregate 8% premium to last valuation, with a further GBP11.3m of disposals since year end at an average 49% premium to pre-offer valuation -- Net gearing remains low at 29.2% (31 March 2023: 27.4%) with 78% fixed and no expiries until August 2025 -- 5.5% increase in fully covered dividends paid to shareholders during the year comprising 5.5p of ordinary dividends and a 0.3p special dividend -- 9% increase in the prospective dividend announced in May 2024 from 5.5p to 6.0p per share reflecting the Board's confidence in the Company's prospects, together with its commitment to a property strategy that supports a relatively high dividend, fully covered by EPRA earnings. Custodian Property Income REIT plc ("Custodian Property Income REIT" or "the Company") is a UK real estate investment trust ("REIT") which seeks to deliver an enhanced income return by investing in a diversified portfolio of smaller, regional properties with strong income characteristics let to predominantly institutional grade tenants across the UK.

Property highlights

2024 GBPm Comments Portfolio value[1] 589.1 Property valuation (27.0) Representing a 4.0% like-for-like decrease, explained further in the Investment decreases: Manager's report Occupancy 91.7% Occupancy rates have increased from 90.3% to 91.7% by the year end, improving further post year end to c.93%. Primarily comprising: -- GBP6.8m refurbishing four office buildings in Leeds and Manchester -- GBP3.5m redeveloping an industrial site in Redditch Capital investment 19.0 -- GBP2.2m refurbishing an industrial asset in Ashby-de-la-Zouch -- GBP1.3m buying the long-leasehold of a unit at a 10-unit industrial asset in Knowsley -- GBP1.0m reconfiguring retail assets in Shrewsbury and Liverpool -- GBP2.0m invested in photovoltaics and electric vehicle chargers at various sites At an aggregate 8% premium to valuation (GBP1.4m profit on disposal) comprising: -- GBP8.0m industrial unit in Milton Keynes Disposal proceeds 18.2 -- GBP6.0m industrial unit in Weybridge -- GBP1.6m high street retail units in Bury St Edmunds and Cirencester -- GBP2.0m vacant offices in Derby -- GBP0.6m children's day nursery in Chesham At an aggregate 49% premium to pre-offer valuation comprising: Disposal proceeds since the 11.3 -- GBP9.0m vacant industrial unit in Warrington year end -- GBP2.3m vacant former car showroom in Redhill

Financial highlights and performance summary

2024 2023 Comments Returns *EPRA[2] earnings per share 5.8p 5.6p Rental growth and improvement in occupancy have offset administrative cost [3] inflation and higher finance costs Basic and diluted earnings (0.3p) (14.9p) per share[4] Loss resulting from a GBP27.0m valuation decreases Loss before tax (GBPm) (1.5) (65.8) Dividends per share[5] 5.8p 5.5p Special dividend of 0.3p approved for the year. Target dividend per share for the year ended 31 March 2025 of 6.0p *Dividend cover[6] 100.7% 102.2% In line with the Company's policy of paying fully covered dividends *NAV total return per share (0.4%) (12.5%) 5.5% dividends paid (2023: 4.6%) and a 5.9% capital decrease (2023: 17.1% [7] capital decrease) *Share price total return[8] (2.6%) (7.0%) Share price decreased from 89.2p to 81.4p during the year Capital values NAV and *EPRA NTA[9] (GBPm) 411.8 437.6 Decreased due to GBP27.0m of valuation decreases NAV per share and *NTA per 93.4 99.3p share *Net gearing[10] 29.2% 27.4% Further reduced to 27.9% following property disposals since the year-end and broadly in line with the Company's 25% target *Weighted average cost of 4.1% 3.8% Base rate (SONIA) increased from 4.2% to 5.2% during the year. Impact drawn debt facilities mitigated by 78% fixed rate debt. Costs *Ongoing charges ratio[11] 2.20% 1.96% ("OCR") *OCR excluding direct 1.24% 1.23% property expenses[12] Environmental *Weighted average energy performance C C EPCs updated across 42 properties demonstrating continuing certificate ("EPC") rating[13] (53) (58) improvements in the environmental performance of the portfolio

*Alternative performance measures ("APMs") - the Company reports APMs to assist stakeholders in assessing performance alongside the Company's results on a statutory basis, set out above. APMs are among the key performance indicators used by the Board to assess the Company's performance and are used by research analysts covering the Company. The Company uses APMs based upon the EPRA Best Practice Recommendations Reporting Framework which is widely recognised and used by public real estate companies. Certain other APMs may not be directly comparable with other companies' adjusted measures and APMs are not intended to be a substitute for, or superior to, any IFRS measures of performance. Supporting calculations for APMs and reconciliations between APMs and their IFRS equivalents are set out in Note 22.

Business model and strategy

Purpose

Custodian Property Income REIT offers investors the opportunity to access a diversified portfolio of UK commercial real estate through a closed-ended fund. The Company seeks to provide investors with an attractive level of income and the potential for capital growth from a portfolio with strong environmental credentials, becoming the REIT of choice for private and institutional investors seeking high and stable dividends from well-diversified UK real estate.

Stakeholder interests

The Board recognises the importance of all stakeholder interests and keeps these at the forefront of business and strategic decisions, ensuring the Company:

-- Understands and meets the needs of its occupiers, owning fit for purpose properties with strongenvironmental credentials in the right locations which comply with safety regulations;

-- Protects and improves its stable cash flows with long-term planning and decision making, implementing itspolicy of paying dividends fully covered by recurring earnings and securing the Company's future; and

-- Adopts a responsible approach to communities and the environment, actively seeking ways to minimise theCompany's impact on climate change and providing the real estate fabric of the economy, giving employers a place ofbusiness.

Investment Policy

The Company's investment policy[14] is summarised below:

-- To invest in a diverse portfolio of UK commercial real estate, principally characterised by smaller,regional, core/core-plus[15] properties that provide enhanced income;

-- The property portfolio should be diversified by sector, location, tenant and lease term, with a maximumweighting to any one property sector or geographic region of 50%;

-- To acquire modern buildings or those considered fit for purpose by occupiers, focusing on areas with:

-- High residual values;

-- Strong local economies; and

-- An imbalance between supply and demand.

-- No one tenant or property should account for more than 10% of the rent roll at the time of purchase,except for:

-- Governmental bodies or departments; or

-- Single tenants rated by Dun & Bradstreet as having a credit risk score worse than two[16], where exposuremay not exceed 5% of the rent roll.

-- Not to undertake speculative development, except for the refurbishment or redevelopment of existingholdings;

-- To seek further growth, which may involve strategic property portfolio acquisitions and corporateconsolidation; and

-- The Company may use gearing provided that the maximum loan-to-value ("LTV") shall not exceed 35%, with amedium-term net gearing target of 25% LTV.

The Board reviews the Company's investment objectives at least annually to ensure they remain appropriate to the market in which the Company operates and in the best interests of shareholders.

Differentiated property strategy

The Company's portfolio is focused on smaller, regional, core/core-plus assets which helps achieve our target of high and stable dividends from well-diversified real estate by offering:

-- An enhanced yield on acquisition - with no need to sacrifice quality of property, location, tenant orenvironmental performance for income and with a greater share of value in 'bricks and mortar'

-- Greater diversification - spreading risk across more assets, locations and tenants and offering morestable cash flows; and

-- A higher income component of total return - driving out-performance with forecastable and predictablereturns.

Success in achieving the Company's performance and sustainability objectives is, in part, measured by performance against key performance indicators set out in detail in the Financial review and ESG Committee reports respectively. The Principal risks and uncertainties section of the Strategic Report sets out potential risks in achieving the Company's objectives.

Richard Shepherd-Cross, Investment Manager, commented: "Our smaller-lot specialism has consistently delivered significantly higher yields with lower volatility without exposing shareholders to additional risk".

Growth strategy

The Board is committed to seeking further growth in the Company to increase the liquidity of its shares and reduce ongoing charges. Our growth strategy involves:

-- Organic growth through share issuance at a premium to NAV;

-- Broadening the Company's shareholder base, particularly through further penetration into onlineplatforms;

-- Becoming the natural choice for private clients and wealth managers seeking to invest in UK real estate;

-- Taking investor market share from open-ended funds and peer group companies being wound-down; and

-- Strategic property portfolio acquisitions and corporate consolidation.

The Board ensures that property fundamentals are central to all decisions. Diverse portfolio with institutional grade tenants

Weighting Location 31 March 2024 Weighting by income 31 March 2024 West Midlands 20% Sector North-West 20% East Midlands 13% Industrial 40% South-East 11% Retail warehouse 23% Scotland 12% Office 16% South-West 10% Other 13% North-East 9% High street retail 8% Eastern 4% Annual passing rent % portfolio income (GBPm) Top 10 tenants Asset locations Menzies Distribution Aberdeen, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Ipswich, Norwich, Dundee, 1.5 3.6% Swansea, York B&M Retail Swindon, Ashton-under-Lyne, Plymouth, Carlisle 1.4 3.2% Wickes Building Supplies Winnersh, Burton upon Trent, Southport, Nottingham 1.2 2.8% B&Q Banbury, Weymouth 1.0 2.3% Matalan Leicester, Nottingham 1.0 2.3% DFS Droitwich, Measham 0.9 2.1% First Title (t/a Enact Leeds 0.8 1.9% Conveyancing) Zavvi Winsford 0.7 1.7% Homebase Leighton Buzzard, Cromer 0.6 1.5% Regus (West Malling) West Malling 0.6 1.5%

Experian tenant risk rating 31 March 2024 Sector Government 2% Very low risk 57% Low risk 8% Below average risk 13% Above average risk 8% High risk 2% Other 10%

Our environmental, social and governance ("ESG") objectives

-- Improving the energy performance of our buildings - investing in carbon reducing technology,infrastructure and onsite renewables and ensuring redevelopments are completed to high environmental standardswhich are essential to the future leasing prospects and valuation of each property

-- Reducing energy usage and emissions - liaising closely with our tenants to gather and analyse data on theenvironmental performance of our properties to identify areas for improvement

-- Achieving positive social outcomes and supporting local communities - engaging constructively withtenants and local government to ensure we support the wider community through local economic and environmentalplans and strategies and playing our part in providing the real estate fabric of the economy, giving employers safeplaces of business that promote tenant well-being

-- Understanding environmental risks and opportunities - allowing the Board to maintain appropriategovernance structures to ensure the Investment Manager is appropriately mitigating risks and maximisingopportunities

-- Complying with all requirements and reporting in line with best practice where appropriate - exposing theCompany to public scrutiny and communicating our targets, activities and initiatives to stakeholders Investment Manager

Custodian Capital Limited ("the Investment Manager") is appointed under an investment management agreement ("IMA") to provide property management and administrative services to the Company. Richard Shepherd-Cross is Managing Director of the Investment Manager. Richard has over 25 years' experience in commercial property, qualifying as a Chartered Surveyor in 1996 and until 2008 worked for JLL, latterly running its national portfolio investment team.

Richard established Custodian Capital Limited as the Property Fund Management subsidiary of Mattioli Woods plc ("Mattioli Woods") and in 2014 was instrumental in the launch of Custodian Property Income REIT from Mattioli Woods' syndicated property portfolio and its 1,200 investors. Following the successful IPO of the Company, Richard has overseen the growth of the Company to its current property portfolio of circa GBP600m.

Richard is supported by the Investment Manager's other key personnel: Ed Moore - Finance Director, Alex Nix - Assistant Investment Manager and Tom Donnachie - Portfolio Manager, along with a team of five other surveyors and four accountants.

Chairman's statement

In my first annual report as chairman of Custodian Property Income REIT, I am very pleased to note March 2024 as a significant milestone for the Company, marking the 10 year anniversary since launch. Over the last decade there has been significant amounts of change: politically; economically; and in terms of social volatility including COVID.

During that time the Company has grown successfully and delivered on its objectives with an over sixfold increase in the size of the portfolio delivering an average annual NAV total return of 5.5%, paying an annual average 5.9p per share of fully covered dividends and a decreasing ongoing charges ratio. This success has been achieved by the Company's resolute focus on its key strategic objectives: to be fully invested in a portfolio of UK, commercial real estate, characterised by smaller regional properties; and to provide enhanced income-centric total returns. Through the growth of the Company we are able to provide access to the income advantages offered by sub-institutional lot-sized properties to a broad range of institutional, wealth management and private investors.

Corporate activity

During the last 12 months listed real estate news has been dominated by corporate activity. The Boards of five of the Company's close peer group determined that being consolidated or selling their portfolio best solves the issue of trading at an embedded deep discount to NAV, with another announcing a strategic review in April 2024. By this time next year Custodian Property Income REIT could be one of very few active, genuinely diversified property investment companies available to investors in the listed sector.

The Board believes strongly in the benefits of diversification in mitigating property and sector specific risk, while still delivering dividends that are fully covered by recurring earnings. The Board also remains firm in its belief that this is a strategy that is well suited to long-term investors in real estate, allowing for the timely execution of acquisitions and disposals without the constraints of sector specificity, while setting the Company apart from the single sector, often higher risk funds which have dominated the market over the last few years.

Performance

The Company's NAV decreased by 5.9% during the year but at an increasingly slower rate, quarter-on-quarter, as the impact of higher interest rates and investor sentiment became fully reflected in valuations. The quarter ended 31 March 2024 recorded a marginal increase in NAV due to profitable disposals on the back of flat valuations, suggesting an improving outlook, as rental growth and falling vacancy rates start to have a positive impact. The first move down in interest rates should be the real catalyst for a positive shift in sentiment towards real estate investment, so later in 2024 could be a turning point in the market.

By applying its institutional expertise to the sector, through high quality asset management, covenant management and portfolio construction, the Company is able to provide an institutional offering to shareholders, generating superior income and, notwithstanding recent volatility in pricing, Custodian Property Income REIT can look back over a 10 year average annual NAV total return of 5.5% driven by strong recurring earnings with fully covered dividends.

In a departure from other cycles, the valuation decreases arising from the recent rerating have been at odds with occupational market sentiment, which has remained robust. Our management of the portfolio and the types of assets we own are focused on areas where occupational demand is strongest, allowing us to lease vacant space across all sectors and deliver rental growth. Both rental growth and falling vacancy have been a feature of the year's performance, discussed in more detail in the Investment Manager's Statement, and reflected in EPRA earnings per share increasing to 5.8p for the year compared to 5.6p in the previous year.

Despite stability in valuations and earnings, and the prospect of rental growth, sentiment towards listed UK commercial real estate has caused weakness and volatility in the share price. The relative weakness in the share price has enhanced the Company's dividend yield[17], which we believe should be highlighted as a key metric for analysts and shareholders in assessing the 'worth' of Custodian Property Income REIT. The prevailing share price[18] implied a dividend yield of 8.3%, compared to 6.3% and 5.8% at 31 March 2023 and 2022 respectively.

The Board continues to believe in the merits of the Company's income-focused investment strategy with an emphasis on regional, below-institutional sized assets that are well-positioned to deliver rental growth. These types of assets provide a clear yield advantage over larger properties with similar tenant profiles and allow us to generate higher income returns and capital growth for shareholders.

Dividends

The Company's commitment to a property strategy that supports a relatively high dividend, fully covered by EPRA earnings, remains a defining characteristic. In May 2024 the Board announced a 9% increase in the prospective dividend per share from 5.5p to 6.0p and a special dividend for the year of 0.3p per share to take the dividend for the year to 5.8p, which is testament to that commitment.

These dividend increases, which are expected to be fully covered by net rental income, reflect the improving earnings characteristics of the Company's portfolio with recent asset management initiatives and the profitable disposal of vacant properties also increasing occupancy and crystallising rental growth. Our Investment Manager continues to control costs tightly, while the Company's substantially fixed-rate debt profile is keeping borrowing costs below the current market rate. Based on the current forward interest rate curve the Board expects that the ongoing cost of the Company's revolving credit facility will fall, improving earnings further.

The Board's objective remains to continue to grow the dividend at a rate which is fully covered by net rental income and does not inhibit the flexibility of the Company's investment strategy.

Net asset value

The NAV of the Company at 31 March 2024 was GBP411.8m, approximately 93.4p per share:

Pence per share GBPm NAV at 31 March 2023 99.3 437.6 Valuation decrease and depreciation (6.1) (27.1) Profit on disposal of investment property 0.3 1.4 Net loss on property portfolio (5.8) (25.7) EPRA earnings 5.8 25.7 Dividends paid during the year[19] (5.5) (24.2) Costs of aborted acquisitions[20] (0.4) (1.6) NAV at 31 March 2024 93.4 411.8

