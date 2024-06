Custodian Property Income REIT plc: Final results -5

DJ Custodian Property Income REIT plc: Final results for the year ended 31 March 2024

Custodian Property Income REIT plc (CREI) Custodian Property Income REIT plc: Final results for the year ended 31 March 2024 13-Jun-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 13 June 2024 Custodian Property Income REIT plc ("the Company" or "Custodian Property Income REIT") Final results for the year ended 31 March 2024 Custodian Property Income REIT's 10th annual results marked by strong operational performance driving further growth in fully covered dividend Custodian Property Income REIT (LSE: CREI), which seeks to deliver an enhanced income return by investing in a diversified portfolio of smaller regional properties with strong income characteristics across the UK, today announces its final results for the year ended 31 March 2024. Commenting on the final results, David MacLellan, Chairman of Custodian Property Income REIT, said: In my first annual results as Chairman, I am very pleased to note the year to March 2024 as a significant milestone for the Company, marking the 10 year anniversary since launch, and that the Company once again performed well. Despite the significant challenges and changes we have all faced over the last decade, politically, economically and in terms of social volatility including COVID, Custodian Property Income REIT has grown successfully and delivered on its objectives with an over sixfold increase in the size of the portfolio, an average annual NAV total return of 5.5%, an annual average fully covered dividend of 5.9p per share and a decreasing ongoing charges ratio. "This success has been achieved by the Company's resolute focus on being fully invested in a portfolio of below institutional lot-sized regional properties to capture the income advantages that these types of assets afford, in order to deliver enhanced income-centric total returns to institutional, wealth management and private investors. "Looking at the year under review, the occupational market has continued to remain robust, with rental growth and falling vacancy reflected in recurring EPRA earnings per share increasing by 3.6%. This increase in earnings allowed the Board to declare a special dividend in March 2024 to take the aggregate dividend for the year to 5.8p, along with announcing a 9% increase in the prospective dividend per share from 5.5p to 6.0p due to an improved outlook. "The quarter ended 31 March 2024 saw a marginal increase in NAV due to profitable disposals on the back of flat valuations, as rental growth and falling vacancy rates started to have a positive impact. Despite stabilising valuations and the prospect of rental growth, sentiment towards listed UK commercial real estate has caused weakness and volatility in the share price. The prevailing share price implied a dividend yield of 8.3%, compared to 6.3% and 5.8% at 31 March 2023 and 2022 respectively. However, the first move down in interest rates should be the real catalyst for a positive shift in sentiment towards real estate investment, so later in 2024 could be a turning point in the market. "The Company's portfolio is well placed to benefit from any upwards rerating in sector valuations as the economy improves. In an inflationary environment and with a lack of supply of modern, smaller regional properties we expect to see continued rental growth over the year ahead and it will be this growth in income that is likely to form the greater component of total return over the next phase of the property market and we believe that Custodian Property Income REIT's strong income yielding portfolio, supported by higher-than-peer group recurring earnings per share, will continue to underpin shareholder returns". Highlights of the year: -- 3.6% growth in EPRA earnings per share to 5.8p (FY23: 5.6p) -- 5.6% growth in like-for-like contracted rental income to GBP43.1m with a 3.9% increase in rental revenue to GBP42.2m (FY23: GBP40.6m) -- Estimated rental value ("ERV") grew 3.6% with ERV now 15% ahead of passing rent providing a significant opportunity to unlock further rental growth through asset management and at lease events -- 15 rent reviews completed during the year across all sectors at an average 23% ahead of previous passing rent, with 47 new lettings, lease renewals and lease regears completed reflecting the continued strong demand for space in the Company's portfolio and adding GBP9.5m to valuation -- Occupancy increased to 91.7% during the year (FY23: 90.3%), with further improvement to c.93% since April 2024 -- Valuation of the Company's portfolio of 155 properties, including assets held-for-sale, remained flat at GBP589.1m in the final quarter, with a modest 4.0% like-for-like fall over the full year (31 March 23: GBP613.6m) suggesting that a turning point in sentiment and valuations has been reached -- GBP19.0m of capital investment during the year into refurbishment and EPC improvement of offices in Leeds and Manchester and Midlands industrial units, including solar panel and electric vehicle charger installations, leading to a 21.7% increase in the ERV of the properties -- GBP18.2m proceeds from selective disposals achieved at an aggregate 8% premium to last valuation, with a further GBP11.3m of disposals since year end at an average 49% premium to pre-offer valuation -- Net gearing remains low at 29.2% (31 March 2023: 27.4%) with 78% fixed and no expiries until August 2025 -- 5.5% increase in fully covered dividends paid to shareholders during the year comprising 5.5p of ordinary dividends and a 0.3p special dividend -- 9% increase in the prospective dividend announced in May 2024 from 5.5p to 6.0p per share reflecting the Board's confidence in the Company's prospects, together with its commitment to a property strategy that supports a relatively high dividend, fully covered by EPRA earnings. Property highlights

2024 GBPm Comments Portfolio value[1] 589.1 Property valuation (27.0) Representing a 4.0% like-for-like decrease, explained further in the Investment decreases: Manager's report Occupancy 91.7% Occupancy rates have increased from 90.3% to 91.7% by the year end, improving further post year end to c.93%. Primarily comprising: -- GBP6.8m refurbishing four office buildings in Leeds and Manchester -- GBP3.5m redeveloping an industrial site in Redditch Capital investment 19.0 -- GBP2.2m refurbishing an industrial asset in Ashby-de-la-Zouch -- GBP1.3m buying the long-leasehold of a unit at a 10-unit industrial asset in Knowsley -- GBP1.0m reconfiguring retail assets in Shrewsbury and Liverpool -- GBP2.0m invested in photovoltaics and electric vehicle chargers at various sites At an aggregate 8% premium to valuation (GBP1.4m profit on disposal) comprising: -- GBP8.0m industrial unit in Milton Keynes Disposal proceeds 18.2 -- GBP6.0m industrial unit in Weybridge -- GBP1.6m high street retail units in Bury St Edmunds and Cirencester -- GBP2.0m vacant offices in Derby -- GBP0.6m children's day nursery in Chesham At an aggregate 49% premium to pre-offer valuation comprising: Disposal proceeds since the 11.3 -- GBP9.0m vacant industrial unit in Warrington year end -- GBP2.3m vacant former car showroom in Redhill

Financial highlights and performance summary

2024 2023 Comments Returns *EPRA[2] earnings per share 5.8p 5.6p Rental growth and improvement in occupancy have offset administrative cost [3] inflation and higher finance costs Basic and diluted earnings (0.3p) (14.9p) per share[4] Loss resulting from a GBP27.0m valuation decreases Loss before tax (GBPm) (1.5) (65.8) Dividends per share[5] 5.8p 5.5p Special dividend of 0.3p approved for the year. Target dividend per share for the year ended 31 March 2025 of 6.0p *Dividend cover[6] 100.7% 102.2% In line with the Company's policy of paying fully covered dividends *NAV total return per share (0.4%) (12.5%) 5.5% dividends paid (2023: 4.6%) and a 5.9% capital decrease (2023: 17.1% [7] capital decrease) *Share price total return[8] (2.6%) (7.0%) Share price decreased from 89.2p to 81.4p during the year Capital values NAV and *EPRA NTA[9] (GBPm) 411.8 437.6 Decreased due to GBP27.0m of valuation decreases NAV per share and *NTA per 93.4 99.3p share *Net gearing[10] 29.2% 27.4% Further reduced to 27.9% following property disposals since the year-end and broadly in line with the Company's 25% target *Weighted average cost of 4.1% 3.8% Base rate (SONIA) increased from 4.2% to 5.2% during the year. Impact drawn debt facilities mitigated by 78% fixed rate debt. Costs *Ongoing charges ratio[11] 2.20% 1.96% ("OCR") *OCR excluding direct 1.24% 1.23% property expenses[12] Environmental *Weighted average energy performance C C EPCs updated across 42 properties demonstrating continuing certificate ("EPC") rating[13] (53) (58) improvements in the environmental performance of the portfolio

*Alternative performance measures ("APMs") - the Company reports APMs to assist stakeholders in assessing performance alongside the Company's results on a statutory basis, set out above. APMs are among the key performance indicators used by the Board to assess the Company's performance and are used by research analysts covering the Company. The Company uses APMs based upon the EPRA Best Practice Recommendations Reporting Framework which is widely recognised and used by public real estate companies. Certain other APMs may not be directly comparable with other companies' adjusted measures and APMs are not intended to be a substitute for, or superior to, any IFRS measures of performance. Supporting calculations for APMs and reconciliations between APMs and their IFRS equivalents are set out in Note 22.

Business model and strategy

Purpose

Custodian Property Income REIT offers investors the opportunity to access a diversified portfolio of UK commercial real estate through a closed-ended fund. The Company seeks to provide investors with an attractive level of income and the potential for capital growth from a portfolio with strong environmental credentials, becoming the REIT of choice for private and institutional investors seeking high and stable dividends from well-diversified UK real estate.

Stakeholder interests

The Board recognises the importance of all stakeholder interests and keeps these at the forefront of business and strategic decisions, ensuring the Company:

-- Understands and meets the needs of its occupiers, owning fit for purpose properties with strongenvironmental credentials in the right locations which comply with safety regulations;

-- Protects and improves its stable cash flows with long-term planning and decision making, implementing itspolicy of paying dividends fully covered by recurring earnings and securing the Company's future; and

-- Adopts a responsible approach to communities and the environment, actively seeking ways to minimise theCompany's impact on climate change and providing the real estate fabric of the economy, giving employers a place ofbusiness.

Investment Policy

The Company's investment policy[14] is summarised below:

-- To invest in a diverse portfolio of UK commercial real estate, principally characterised by smaller,regional, core/core-plus[15] properties that provide enhanced income;

-- The property portfolio should be diversified by sector, location, tenant and lease term, with a maximumweighting to any one property sector or geographic region of 50%;

-- To acquire modern buildings or those considered fit for purpose by occupiers, focusing on areas with:

-- High residual values;

-- Strong local economies; and

-- An imbalance between supply and demand.

-- No one tenant or property should account for more than 10% of the rent roll at the time of purchase,except for:

-- Governmental bodies or departments; or

-- Single tenants rated by Dun & Bradstreet as having a credit risk score worse than two[16], where exposuremay not exceed 5% of the rent roll.

-- Not to undertake speculative development, except for the refurbishment or redevelopment of existingholdings;

-- To seek further growth, which may involve strategic property portfolio acquisitions and corporateconsolidation; and

-- The Company may use gearing provided that the maximum loan-to-value ("LTV") shall not exceed 35%, with amedium-term net gearing target of 25% LTV.

The Board reviews the Company's investment objectives at least annually to ensure they remain appropriate to the market in which the Company operates and in the best interests of shareholders.

Differentiated property strategy

The Company's portfolio is focused on smaller, regional, core/core-plus assets which helps achieve our target of high and stable dividends from well-diversified real estate by offering:

-- An enhanced yield on acquisition - with no need to sacrifice quality of property, location, tenant orenvironmental performance for income and with a greater share of value in 'bricks and mortar'

-- Greater diversification - spreading risk across more assets, locations and tenants and offering morestable cash flows; and

-- A higher income component of total return - driving out-performance with forecastable and predictablereturns.

Success in achieving the Company's performance and sustainability objectives is, in part, measured by performance against key performance indicators set out in detail in the Financial review and ESG Committee reports respectively. The Principal risks and uncertainties section of the Strategic Report sets out potential risks in achieving the Company's objectives.

Richard Shepherd-Cross, Investment Manager, commented: "Our smaller-lot specialism has consistently delivered significantly higher yields with lower volatility without exposing shareholders to additional risk".

Growth strategy

The Board is committed to seeking further growth in the Company to increase the liquidity of its shares and reduce ongoing charges. Our growth strategy involves:

-- Organic growth through share issuance at a premium to NAV;

-- Broadening the Company's shareholder base, particularly through further penetration into onlineplatforms;

-- Becoming the natural choice for private clients and wealth managers seeking to invest in UK real estate;

-- Taking investor market share from open-ended funds and peer group companies being wound-down; and

-- Strategic property portfolio acquisitions and corporate consolidation.

The Board ensures that property fundamentals are central to all decisions. Diverse portfolio with institutional grade tenants

Weighting Location 31 March 2024 Weighting by income 31 March 2024 West Midlands 20% Sector North-West 20% East Midlands 13% Industrial 40% South-East 11% Retail warehouse 23% Scotland 12% Office 16% South-West 10% Other 13% North-East 9% High street retail 8% Eastern 4% Annual passing rent % portfolio income (GBPm) Top 10 tenants Asset locations Menzies Distribution Aberdeen, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Ipswich, Norwich, Dundee, 1.5 3.6% Swansea, York B&M Retail Swindon, Ashton-under-Lyne, Plymouth, Carlisle 1.4 3.2% Wickes Building Supplies Winnersh, Burton upon Trent, Southport, Nottingham 1.2 2.8% B&Q Banbury, Weymouth 1.0 2.3% Matalan Leicester, Nottingham 1.0 2.3% DFS Droitwich, Measham 0.9 2.1% First Title (t/a Enact Leeds 0.8 1.9% Conveyancing) Zavvi Winsford 0.7 1.7% Homebase Leighton Buzzard, Cromer 0.6 1.5% Regus (West Malling) West Malling 0.6 1.5%

Experian tenant risk rating 31 March 2024 Sector Government 2% Very low risk 57% Low risk 8% Below average risk 13% Above average risk 8% High risk 2% Other 10%

Our environmental, social and governance ("ESG") objectives

-- Improving the energy performance of our buildings - investing in carbon reducing technology,infrastructure and onsite renewables and ensuring redevelopments are completed to high environmental standardswhich are essential to the future leasing prospects and valuation of each property

-- Reducing energy usage and emissions - liaising closely with our tenants to gather and analyse data on theenvironmental performance of our properties to identify areas for improvement

-- Achieving positive social outcomes and supporting local communities - engaging constructively withtenants and local government to ensure we support the wider community through local economic and environmentalplans and strategies and playing our part in providing the real estate fabric of the economy, giving employers safeplaces of business that promote tenant well-being

-- Understanding environmental risks and opportunities - allowing the Board to maintain appropriategovernance structures to ensure the Investment Manager is appropriately mitigating risks and maximisingopportunities

-- Complying with all requirements and reporting in line with best practice where appropriate - exposing theCompany to public scrutiny and communicating our targets, activities and initiatives to stakeholders Investment Manager

Custodian Capital Limited ("the Investment Manager") is appointed under an investment management agreement ("IMA") to provide property management and administrative services to the Company. Richard Shepherd-Cross is Managing Director of the Investment Manager. Richard has over 25 years' experience in commercial property, qualifying as a Chartered Surveyor in 1996 and until 2008 worked for JLL, latterly running its national portfolio investment team.

Richard established Custodian Capital Limited as the Property Fund Management subsidiary of Mattioli Woods plc ("Mattioli Woods") and in 2014 was instrumental in the launch of Custodian Property Income REIT from Mattioli Woods' syndicated property portfolio and its 1,200 investors. Following the successful IPO of the Company, Richard has overseen the growth of the Company to its current property portfolio of circa GBP600m.

Richard is supported by the Investment Manager's other key personnel: Ed Moore - Finance Director, Alex Nix - Assistant Investment Manager and Tom Donnachie - Portfolio Manager, along with a team of five other surveyors and four accountants.

Chairman's statement

In my first annual report as chairman of Custodian Property Income REIT, I am very pleased to note March 2024 as a significant milestone for the Company, marking the 10 year anniversary since launch. Over the last decade there has been significant amounts of change: politically; economically; and in terms of social volatility including COVID.

During that time the Company has grown successfully and delivered on its objectives with an over sixfold increase in the size of the portfolio delivering an average annual NAV total return of 5.5%, paying an annual average 5.9p per share of fully covered dividends and a decreasing ongoing charges ratio. This success has been achieved by the Company's resolute focus on its key strategic objectives: to be fully invested in a portfolio of UK, commercial real estate, characterised by smaller regional properties; and to provide enhanced income-centric total returns. Through the growth of the Company we are able to provide access to the income advantages offered by sub-institutional lot-sized properties to a broad range of institutional, wealth management and private investors.

Corporate activity

During the last 12 months listed real estate news has been dominated by corporate activity. The Boards of five of the Company's close peer group determined that being consolidated or selling their portfolio best solves the issue of trading at an embedded deep discount to NAV, with another announcing a strategic review in April 2024. By this time next year Custodian Property Income REIT could be one of very few active, genuinely diversified property investment companies available to investors in the listed sector.

The Board believes strongly in the benefits of diversification in mitigating property and sector specific risk, while still delivering dividends that are fully covered by recurring earnings. The Board also remains firm in its belief that this is a strategy that is well suited to long-term investors in real estate, allowing for the timely execution of acquisitions and disposals without the constraints of sector specificity, while setting the Company apart from the single sector, often higher risk funds which have dominated the market over the last few years.

Performance

The Company's NAV decreased by 5.9% during the year but at an increasingly slower rate, quarter-on-quarter, as the impact of higher interest rates and investor sentiment became fully reflected in valuations. The quarter ended 31 March 2024 recorded a marginal increase in NAV due to profitable disposals on the back of flat valuations, suggesting an improving outlook, as rental growth and falling vacancy rates start to have a positive impact. The first move down in interest rates should be the real catalyst for a positive shift in sentiment towards real estate investment, so later in 2024 could be a turning point in the market.

By applying its institutional expertise to the sector, through high quality asset management, covenant management and portfolio construction, the Company is able to provide an institutional offering to shareholders, generating superior income and, notwithstanding recent volatility in pricing, Custodian Property Income REIT can look back over a 10 year average annual NAV total return of 5.5% driven by strong recurring earnings with fully covered dividends.

In a departure from other cycles, the valuation decreases arising from the recent rerating have been at odds with occupational market sentiment, which has remained robust. Our management of the portfolio and the types of assets we own are focused on areas where occupational demand is strongest, allowing us to lease vacant space across all sectors and deliver rental growth. Both rental growth and falling vacancy have been a feature of the year's performance, discussed in more detail in the Investment Manager's Statement, and reflected in EPRA earnings per share increasing to 5.8p for the year compared to 5.6p in the previous year.

Despite stability in valuations and earnings, and the prospect of rental growth, sentiment towards listed UK commercial real estate has caused weakness and volatility in the share price. The relative weakness in the share price has enhanced the Company's dividend yield[17], which we believe should be highlighted as a key metric for analysts and shareholders in assessing the 'worth' of Custodian Property Income REIT. The prevailing share price[18] implied a dividend yield of 8.3%, compared to 6.3% and 5.8% at 31 March 2023 and 2022 respectively.

The Board continues to believe in the merits of the Company's income-focused investment strategy with an emphasis on regional, below-institutional sized assets that are well-positioned to deliver rental growth. These types of assets provide a clear yield advantage over larger properties with similar tenant profiles and allow us to generate higher income returns and capital growth for shareholders.

Dividends

The Company's commitment to a property strategy that supports a relatively high dividend, fully covered by EPRA earnings, remains a defining characteristic. In May 2024 the Board announced a 9% increase in the prospective dividend per share from 5.5p to 6.0p and a special dividend for the year of 0.3p per share to take the dividend for the year to 5.8p, which is testament to that commitment.

These dividend increases, which are expected to be fully covered by net rental income, reflect the improving earnings characteristics of the Company's portfolio with recent asset management initiatives and the profitable disposal of vacant properties also increasing occupancy and crystallising rental growth. Our Investment Manager continues to control costs tightly, while the Company's substantially fixed-rate debt profile is keeping borrowing costs below the current market rate. Based on the current forward interest rate curve the Board expects that the ongoing cost of the Company's revolving credit facility will fall, improving earnings further.

The Board's objective remains to continue to grow the dividend at a rate which is fully covered by net rental income and does not inhibit the flexibility of the Company's investment strategy.

Net asset value

The NAV of the Company at 31 March 2024 was GBP411.8m, approximately 93.4p per share:

Pence per share GBPm NAV at 31 March 2023 99.3 437.6 Valuation decrease and depreciation (6.1) (27.1) Profit on disposal of investment property 0.3 1.4 Net loss on property portfolio (5.8) (25.7) EPRA earnings 5.8 25.7 Dividends paid during the year[19] (5.5) (24.2) Costs of aborted acquisitions[20] (0.4) (1.6) NAV at 31 March 2024 93.4 411.8

Valuations decreased by GBP27.1m during the year but appear to have now largely stabilised and the Company saw a return to a positive quarterly NAV total return per share in Q4 of 1.6%, and -0.4% for the full year as shown above. A property valuation commentary is detailed in the Investment Manager's report. The movement in NAV also reflects the payment of interim dividends of 5.5p per share during the year, but does not include any provision for the approved dividends totalling 1.675p per share to be paid on 31 May 2024.

Strategy for future growth

On 19 January 2024 the Company announced a potential all-share merger with abrdn Property Income Trust Limited ("API") ("the Merger") but at General Meetings on 27 March 2024 API shareholder support was below the requisite 75% needed to pass, meaning the Merger did not proceed.

Having heeded clear calls from the market regarding the need for consolidation amongst the listed REITs, we worked with our Investment Manager and the API board of directors ("the API Board") to negotiate what we and the Company's advisers believed to be a fair deal for both our and API shareholders. Our proposal was fully aligned with the existing investment strategies of both companies and structured on an adjusted net asset-to-net basis to ensure that the exchange ratio was based upon the latest respective underlying property valuations. Furthermore, it was unanimously recommended by the API Board and allowed both API and our shareholders to benefit from the long-term benefits of being invested in a combined business which brought together two highly complementary portfolios, with a growing and fully covered dividend.

We were therefore disappointed that despite very strong support from Company shareholders, the majority of votes cast by API shareholder being in favour of the resolutions was not enough to meet the 75% threshold required to approve the Merger. In fact, shareholders accounting for just 14% of API's register proved sufficient to prevent the resolutions passing. These votes were, we understand, primarily from institutional investors who believe a 'managed wind-down' of API's portfolio will better protect shareholder value, despite the API Board clearly and publicly opposing this conclusion.

I would like to reiterate the point I made at the time of the transaction, that the Board and our Investment Manager viewed the Merger as an augmentation of, rather than critical to, the strategy that the Company has pursued successfully over the 10 years since it launched in 2014. Instead of gaining a jump in scale via the Merger, the Company will maintain its strategy of incremental growth and, most importantly, continue to offer shareholders an attractive dividend from a highly diversified portfolio, significant rental growth potential, low costs relative to its peers, as well as a strong balance sheet with a low cost of debt.

Custodian Property Income REIT remains committed to growth, despite the thwarted attempt to merge with API. Through the first 10 years of trading the Company has grown, largely organically, but also via corporate acquisitions, with an over six-fold increase in the size of the portfolio from GBP90m of property assets at IPO to GBP589m currently across a portfolio of 155 properties, compared to 40 at launch. This growth has not only improved shareholder liquidity, it has also increased diversification, both mitigating property specific and tenant risk while stabilising earnings.

The Board of Custodian Property Income REIT still believes that there is a strong case for consolidation and we intend to seek opportunities to purchase complementary portfolios via mergers or corporate acquisitions, similar to our successful acquisition of Drum Income Plus REIT plc ("DRUM") in 2021.

Borrowings

The Company's net gearing increased from 27.4% LTV at 31 March 2023 to 29.2% during the year. Property disposals since the year end have reduced pro-forma net gearing to 27.9%, drawing the LTV closer to the Company's 25% medium-term target.

The proportion of the Company's drawn debt facilities with a fixed rate of interest was 78% at 31 March 2024 (2023: 81%), significantly mitigating interest rate risk for the Company and maintaining the accretive margin between the Company's 4.1% (2023: 3.8%) weighted average cost of debt and property portfolio EPRA topped-up net initial yield[21] ("NIY") of 6.6% (2023: 6.2%).

The Company's debt is summarised in Note 16.

Investment Manager

The performance of the Investment Manager is reviewed each year by the Management Engagement Committee. During the year the fees charged by the Investment Manager were GBP4.0m (2023: GBP4.5m) in respect of annual management, administrative and transaction fees, resulting in an ongoing charges ratio excluding direct property expenses of 1.24% (2023: 1.23%), which compares favourably to the peer group.

Further details of fees payable to the Investment Manager are set out in Note 19.

The Board continues to be pleased with the performance of the Investment Manager, particularly its effective communication programme with shareholders, continued successful asset management initiatives and capital improvements to the Company's portfolio, which mitigated decreases in valuations, enhanced the environmental performance and maintained occupancy and income. As a result the Board believes the continued appointment of the Investment Manager is in the interests of the shareholders as a whole.

Board

Succession

After nine years as Chairman of the Company David Hunter retired at the annual general meeting ("AGM") on 8 August 2023, in line with the succession plan. David chaired the board from the Company's IPO in 2014. On behalf of my fellow Directors and our shareholders, I would like to thank him for his significant contribution to the development of the Company over that period. Following a search process in line with the Company's policy when hiring new board members, I joined the Board on 9 May 2023 and took over from David Hunter as Chairman at the 2023 AGM.

Diversity

The Board is conscious of the importance stakeholders place on diversity and understands a diverse Board brings constructive challenge and fresh perspectives to discussions. The Company follows the AIC Code which recommends:

-- The Board has a combination of skills, experience and knowledge; and

-- Both appointments and succession plans should be based on merit and objective criteria and, within thiscontext, should promote diversity of gender, social and ethnic backgrounds, cognitive and personal strengths.

Sustainability

The Board recognises that its decisions have an impact on the environment, people and communities. The Board also believes that the Company's property strategy and ESG aspirations create a compelling rationale to make environmentally beneficial improvements to its property portfolio, which have a direct correlation on a property's ability to generate future income, and incorporate ESG best practice into everything the Company does. Further details of the Company's approach to sustainability can be found in the ESG Committee report.

Investment policy

During the year, the Company amended its Investment Policy, as set out below, to better align with its stated property and growth strategies and to provide more flexibility when considering future acquisitions:

-- Amending its target portfolio characteristics from 'properties with individual values of less than GBP15mat acquisition' to 'smaller, regional, core/core-plus properties that provide enhanced income returns'. Whilesmaller lot-size properties will continue to dominate the strategy, we believe their characteristics can be foundin a wider range of properties that offer the same enhanced income characteristics, which are not purely defined bylot-size.

-- Clarifying that the Company's growth strategy may involve strategic property portfolio acquisitions andcorporate consolidation, such transactions potentially including public and private companies, holding companiesand special purpose vehicles.

General meeting voting

At the Company's AGM on 8 August 2023 resolutions to re-elect Ian Mattioli and Elizabeth McMeikan as Directors of the Company received votes against of 41.6% and 23.7% respectively, which comprised 9.8% and 5.8% respectively of total shareholders due to a 23% turnout rate. I have since sought feedback from shareholders, which identified that votes against were primarily a result of perceived 'over-boarding' due to Ian's roles as CEO of Mattioli Woods plc and Chair of Kanabo Group plc, and Elizabeth's roles as Chair of Nichols plc and Non-Executive Director of Dalata Hotel Group plc and McBride plc. These institutional shareholders applied stricter internal voting policies than Institutional Shareholder Services which allow fewer 'mandates' and their voting policies do not acknowledge the generally lower time commitments as Directors of investment companies or companies of a relatively small size. The Nominations Committee is satisfied with Ian and Elizabeth's attendance and responsiveness to the demands of being Directors of the Company. I believe additional roles offer Directors helpful insight and experience which benefits the Boards on which they sit and I do not intend to ask my colleagues to reduce their additional roles.

The Company's Articles require that at every seventh AGM a Continuation Resolution be proposed but at the 2020 AGM this was not brought to the attention of the Board and, as a result, a Continuation Resolution was not proposed. On 21 November 2023 the Company passed a Special Resolution at a General Meeting ("GM") to release the Company and its directors from an historical obligation to propose a Continuation Vote at the 2020 AGM and ratify this breach of the Company's Articles. The Continuation Resolution in 2020 was overlooked during a period of strong performance by the Company relative to its peers and amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. Shareholders were not pressing for such a resolution at that time and the Board is not aware of any desire for a Continuation Resolution to be considered at this stage either. As a result, the Board did not propose a replacement Continuation Resolution at the GM and the next Continuation Resolution will be proposed per the Articles at the fourteenth AGM of the Company expected to be held in 2027.

Outlook

I am grateful for the support of a wide range of shareholders with the majority classified as private client or discretionary wealth management investors. Custodian Property Income REIT's investment and dividend strategy and diversified portfolio are well suited to investors looking for a close proxy to direct real estate investment but in a managed and liquid structure.

While the Company's portfolio is well placed to benefit from any upwards rerating in sector valuations as the economy improves, capturing rental growth to support earnings will continue to be the key focus of the Investment Manager as discussed in its report. In an inflationary environment and with a lack of supply of modern, smaller regional properties we expect to see continued rental growth over the year ahead. Furthermore, where we can provide space that meets the modern environmental standards demanded by both legislation and tenants, we expect to see additional rental growth.

It will be this growth in income that is likely to form the greater component of total return over the next phase of the property market and we believe that Custodian Property Income REIT's strong income yielding portfolio, supported by higher-than-peer group EPRA EPS[22], will continue to underpin shareholder returns.

David MacLellan

Chairman

12 June 2024

Investment Manager's report

The UK property market

The year to 31 March 2024 has felt like a turning point in the UK commercial property market. Data shows the industrial and logistics sector, which represents 49% of the Custodian Property Income REIT portfolio by value, has shown modest capital value growth and consistent rental growth month on month. While retail and office values have fallen, month on month falls have been at a decreasing rate, with retail moving back into growth in March 2024. This return to growth was led by retail warehousing which comprises 21% of Custodian Property Income REIT's portfolio by value. Data reported by CBRE highlights this slowing of valuation falls, recording all property capital values decreasing by 3.9% in the 12 months to December 2023, but falling by just 0.4% in the three months to March 2024 and only 0.1% in the month of March 2024.

This market data is supported by the performance of the Company's portfolio which recorded a cessation in valuation falls in the quarter ended 31 March 2024. The first green shoots of investor confidence showed in early 2024, rooted in an expectation of falling interest rates and an acknowledgement that, in many sectors of the property market, valuations had adjusted sufficiently to reflect investor sentiment. However, the early part of 2024 witnessed an increase in the five year swap rate, and a hiatus in the improving inflation statistics. These factors may have delayed a recovery, but a recovery is still expected over the next 12 months as inflation settles and interest rate decreases follow.

Core statistics from the Company's portfolio tell a more promising story than investor sentiment might suggest. Over the year to 31 March 2024, on a like-for-like basis, the contractual rental income of the portfolio has grown by 5.6% and the estimated rental value has grown by 3.6%. Occupancy rates have increased from 90.3% to 91.7% by the year end, and post year end have improved still further to c.93%. This points to the strength in occupational markets and a greater level of confidence from tenants than from investors. These positive numbers are set against a portfolio valuation which fell modestly, on a like-for-like basis by 4.0%, but was flat for the final quarter, supporting the suggestion that we may have reached a turning point in sentiment and valuations.

Further support for a recovery comes from a recent report from Acuitus on the commercial auction market, which recorded the busiest first quarter since the previous peak in Q1 2017. Prior cycles' data shows that increased activity in the commercial auction market has been a lead indicator for a general market recovery, by some nine months. The table below shows the reversionary potential of the portfolio by sector, by comparing EPRA topped-up NIY to the equivalent yield, which factors in expected rental growth and the letting of vacant units. Across the whole portfolio, valuers' estimated rental values are 15% (2023: 16%) ahead of passing rent and while part of the reversionary potential is due to vacancy, the balance is this latent rental growth which will be unlocked at rent review and lease renewal.

EPRA topped-up NIY Equivalent yield[23] 31 March 2024 31 March 2024 Sector Industrial 5.4% 6.7% Retail warehouse 8.0% 7.4% Other 7.1% 8.0% Office 7.1% 9.8% High street retail 9.9% 8.1% 6.6% 7.5%

Prevailing property investment approach

Based on our assessment of the current market, our strategy of a regionally focused diversified portfolio, set out below, has proven resilient. We expect to reinvest the proceeds from selective disposals in funding capital expenditure to improve the environmental credentials of the portfolio and to pay down variable rate debt. Over the long-term we intend to focus on:

-- Maintaining weighting to industrial and logistics - assets in this sector still have latent rental growthand strong occupier demand for small/'mid-box' units;

-- Retail warehousing let off low rents which are starting to show rental growth and supply siderestrictions;

-- Selective regional offices with a focus on strong city centre locations instead of out-of-town businessparks;

-- Drive-through expansion involving acquisition and development where rental growth is anticipated;

-- Selective high street retail assets in the country's strongest locations where rents have stabilised andthere is potential for growth; and

-- Refurbishment of existing property, maximising all opportunities to invest in the quality of our assetsand support our ESG goals. Sectoral view

Industrial and logistics

Rental growth remains strongest in the industrial and logistics sector which accounts for the largest share of the Company's rent roll. Lack of supply, and in some urban areas reducing supply, limited development of smaller and 'mid-box' industrial units and construction cost inflation have all combined to focus occupational demand and create low vacancy rates, driving rental growth for new-build regional industrial units and well specified, refurbished space. The industrial sector is also providing the greatest opportunity for solar panels, generally referred to as photovoltaic ("PV") installations, which is not only delivering on our environmental commitments but also growing revenue through the sale of the electricity generated to tenants via a power purchase agreement.

In summary:

-- Occupational demand is robust

-- Limited supply of modern, "low carbon", buildings

-- Latent rental growth potential

-- Target sector for well-priced opportunities

Retail warehouse

Retail warehousing pricing has shown much greater volatility than demonstrated by the leasing market where we are starting to experience some rental growth, particularly in our favoured sub-sectors of food, homewares, DIY and the discounters. Vacancy rates are very low and future rental growth appears affordable for occupiers.

The combination of convenience, lower costs per square foot and the complementary offer to online retail has kept these assets trading strongly. As the second largest sector in the Custodian Property Income REIT portfolio, the recovery in market sentiment towards out-of-town retail is positive and vacancy rates remain low.

In summary:

-- Units let off low rents

-- Lower costs of occupation

-- Complementary to online

Offices

In the office sector, a much clearer picture is emerging of how tenants will use and occupy offices in the new world of hybrid working. Occupiers are demanding much higher levels of amenity both from their offices and from their office locations. This favours modern, flexible office space in city centre locations with strong transport links and high environmental credentials. Where this space can be provided there appears to be meaningful rental growth, but conversely office space that cannot meet these criteria risks becoming obsolete and will need to be re-purposed. In our portfolio we have seen strong rental growth in Oxford and central Manchester where we have refurbished offices to meet the new market demand, despite overall valuation decreases from negative market sentiment. Meanwhile, over the past few years, we have been selling out of town, business park offices where rental growth prospects are low, and/or vacancy risks are high.

