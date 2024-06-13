Weekly electricity prices increased in all major European markets last week, except for the British and Nordic markets, according to AleaSoft Energy Forecasting. Electricity prices across major European markets increased in the first week of June, according to analysis from AleaSoft Energy Forecasting. The Spanish consultancy recorded weekly price increases in the Belgian, Dutch, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, and Spanish markets compared to the preceding week. Spain and Portugal saw the largest percentage increases at 261% and 269%, respectively. In contrast, the British and Nordic markets ...

