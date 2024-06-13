Xeltis receives IDE approval from FDA for initiation of US pivotal trial for aXess, its restorative vascular access conduit

aXess is a restorative arteriovenous dialysis conduit which allows vascular access for hemodialysis through the creation of a new, permanent, living vessel

EINDHOVEN, The Netherlands, June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Xeltis, a leading developer of transformative implants that enable the natural creation of living and long-lasting vessels, announces that it has gained approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for an Investigational Device Exemption (IDE) submission to begin enrolling patients into a pivotal study for aXess.

aXess is a restorative conduit that enables the creation of a new, permanent, living vessel for hemodialysis vascular access, combining the safety and patency of an arteriovenous fistula (AVF), with the speed to treatment of an arteriovenous graft (AVG). The aXess vascular access conduit offers an improved dialysis patient experience and avoids the frequent reinterventions and complications, such as infections, faced by many renal disease patients.

Xeltis' groundbreaking implants platform is an important development in vascular replacement technology as, over time, its implants are gradually replaced by the patients' own living healthy tissue. Xeltis' novel technology has already treated over 100 patients across different clinical trials.

Eliane Schutte, Chief Executive Officer, Xeltis commented: "We have already shown outstanding 12-month data from our first-in-human study in Europe and are looking forward to starting this pivotal trial in the US. We are very proud of the potential for aXess to transform the field of vascular access by stopping the cycle of interventions and infections and bringing our unique restorative solution to hemodialysis patients worldwide."

Paulo Neves, Chief Medical Officer, Xeltis said: "Our focus is on improving the outcomes for patients on dialysis. aXess offers this potential through its avoidance of the reinterventions and complications associated with other vascular access solutions. This pivotal study is important in assessing and demonstrating this and marks a significant milestone in our clinical strategy in the US."

The US-based pivotal trial follows strong 12-month data from the first-in-human trial in Europe in comparison to hemodialysis vascular access solutions. aXess is also undergoing an EU pivotal trial, recruiting up to 110 patients in nine EU countries.

About Xeltis

Xeltis is a medtech company developing transformative implants that enable the natural creation of living and long-lasting vessels. Xeltis seeks to address the limitations of currently available options for the millions of people requiring hemodialysis access grafts or cardiovascular replacements every year. The Company's proprietary endogenous tissue restoration (ETR) platform utilizes an advanced polymer implant which regenerates the patient's own tissue before gradually being absorbed and leaving new, living, and long-lasting vessels in place. Xeltis' most advanced product currently under clinical development is aXess, an implantable blood vessel for hemodialysis vascular access. Xeltis' groundbreaking technology has high potential to be applied to other major vascular and cardiovascular diseases.

Xeltis is based in The Netherlands and the USA. Its investors include DaVita Venture Group, EQT Life Sciences, Kurma Partners, VI Partners, Ysios Capital, Grand Pharma Group, the European Innovation Council and Invest-NL, in addition to other public and private investors.

About aXess

aXess is a restorative conduit which enables the creation of a new, permanent, living vessel for hemodialysis vascular access. It combines the safety and patency of a fistula with the speed to treatment of an AV graft. The aXess vascular access conduit offers an improved dialysis patient experience and avoids the frequent reinterventions and complications, such as infections, faced by renal disease patients.

A first-in-human trial of aXess demonstrated a significant improvement in performance compared to hemodialysis vascular access solutions. A pivotal trial of aXess is currently enrolling up to 110 patients in nine EU countries.

Go to axesspivotal.com for more details.

