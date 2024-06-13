DJ Amundi Index MSCI Europe ESG Broad CTB UCITS ETF DR - EUR (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Index MSCI Europe ESG Broad CTB UCITS ETF DR - EUR (C) (CEUR LN) Amundi Index MSCI Europe ESG Broad CTB UCITS ETF DR - EUR (C): Net Asset Value(s) 13-Jun-2024 / 09:08 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Index MSCI Europe ESG Broad CTB UCITS ETF DR - EUR (C) DEALING DATE: 12-Jun-2024 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 341.4246 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 4929128 CODE: CEUR LN ISIN: LU1681042609 =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1681042609 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CEUR LN Sequence No.: 327696 EQS News ID: 1924227 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1924227&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 13, 2024 03:08 ET (07:08 GMT)