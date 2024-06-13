DJ Amundi FTSE 100 UCITS ETF USD Hedged Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi FTSE 100 UCITS ETF USD Hedged Acc (100H LN) Amundi FTSE 100 UCITS ETF USD Hedged Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 13-Jun-2024 / 09:08 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi FTSE 100 UCITS ETF USD Hedged Acc DEALING DATE: 12-Jun-2024 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 178.167 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 23444 CODE: 100H LN ISIN: LU1650492504 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1650492504 Category Code: NAV TIDM: 100H LN Sequence No.: 327695 EQS News ID: 1924225 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1924225&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 13, 2024 03:08 ET (07:08 GMT)