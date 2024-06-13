DJ Amundi MSCI All Country World UCITS ETF USD Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI All Country World UCITS ETF USD Acc (ACWL LN) Amundi MSCI All Country World UCITS ETF USD Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 13-Jun-2024 / 09:15 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI All Country World UCITS ETF USD Acc DEALING DATE: 12-Jun-2024 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 339.5863 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 320661 CODE: ACWL LN ISIN: LU1829220133 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1829220133 Category Code: NAV TIDM: ACWL LN Sequence No.: 327722 EQS News ID: 1924291 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

