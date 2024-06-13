DJ Amundi EUR Corporate Bond UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi EUR Corporate Bond UCITS ETF Dist (PRIC LN) Amundi EUR Corporate Bond UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 13-Jun-2024 / 09:16 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi EUR Corporate Bond UCITS ETF Dist DEALING DATE: 12-Jun-2024 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 18.3118 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 52120910 CODE: PRIC LN ISIN: LU1931975079 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1931975079 Category Code: NAV TIDM: PRIC LN Sequence No.: 327751 EQS News ID: 1924349 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1924349&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 13, 2024 03:16 ET (07:16 GMT)