DJ Amundi STOXX Europe 600 Banks UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi STOXX Europe 600 Banks UCITS ETF Acc (CB5 LN) Amundi STOXX Europe 600 Banks UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 13-Jun-2024 / 09:19 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi STOXX Europe 600 Banks UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 12-Jun-2024 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 31.3032 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 29672139 CODE: CB5 LN ISIN: LU1834983477 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1834983477 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CB5 LN Sequence No.: 327726 EQS News ID: 1924299 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

June 13, 2024 03:20 ET (07:20 GMT)