Alces Flight Limited: University of York Chooses Alces Flight to Boost Sustainable Research

YORK, ENGLAND / ACCESSWIRE / June 13, 2024 / The University of York has selected Alces Flight to enhance the operation of its High-Performance Computing (HPC) infrastructure while significantly reducing its carbon footprint. This collaboration aims to upgrade the capabilities of the Viking 2 cluster, which is essential for York's research in diverse fields such as Crystal Structure Prediction and Person-specific Automatic Speaker Recognition.

Viking 2, the University's HPC cluster, currently supports over 3,500 applications and achieves 75% utilisation across more than 880 users. This state-of-the-art infrastructure is pivotal in advancing research, especially in structural biology through the use of revolutionary cryo-electron microscopy (cryo-EM). Cryo-EM enables scientists to study the architecture of cells, viruses, and protein assemblies at molecular resolution, leading to groundbreaking discoveries.

Dr. Emma Barnes, Head of Research and Faculty IT at the University of York, stated: "This collaboration enables our experts in engineering, biological sciences, and artificial intelligence to process data and perform complex tasks at high speeds. It also ensures that our research IT infrastructure is both sustainable and accessible. The advanced capabilities of Viking 2 have already propelled projects like our cutting-edge work in cryo-EM, which is revealing new insights into molecular structures."

The Viking 2 cluster is located in Sweden and hosted in partnership with EcoDataCenter, which specialises in data centres that prioritise renewable energy and heat capture and reuse. This aligns with the University's commitment to sustainability and reducing its carbon emissions. By leveraging EcoDataCenter's environmentally friendly facilities, the University of York aims to meet its goal of achieving net-zero emissions on campus by 2050.

Michael Rudgyard, CEO of Alces Flight, stated: "Our long-standing relationship with the University of York allows us to support their commitment to achieving net-zero emissions. We are excited to be a part of their journey towards more sustainable and efficient research computing. The Viking 2 project is a testament to what can be achieved when cutting-edge technology meets a strong commitment to sustainability."

Cristin Merrit, CMO of Alces Flight, added: "The focus on sustainability in High-Performance Computing is critical for the future of advanced research and technologies. We are thrilled to support the University of York's pioneering projects, including the transformative Viking 2 initiative. Our collaboration with EcoDataCenter ensures that we can deliver powerful computing resources while minimising environmental impact."

