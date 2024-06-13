The Series C investment will spearhead continued product development and drive international growth

AccountsIQ, the cloud-based accounting platform, today announced that it has secured a €60M Series C investment from Axiom Equity, a specialist B2B SaaS growth equity fund. The investment will be focussed on continuing to develop the AccountsIQ product to shape the finance function of the future, particularly to take advantage of advancement in AI throughout all aspects of the solution.

AccountsIQ provides a financial management system (FMS) Software-as-a-Service designed to transform the finance function, solving complex problems like multi-currency consolidation, multi-level approvals, third-party integrations, and automation of daily processes. It empowers finance teams to collaborate digitally with stakeholders in their businesses by giving the right information to the right user at the right time, enhancing the financial IQ of the organisation so it can make better decisions.

This investment will enable AccountsIQ to move to the next level of its development as a leading international FMS, growing its resources to more than double its team to over 200 people over the next few years and enhancing its AI capability to deliver even more value to its diverse customer base.

Tony Connolly, Founder and CEO of AccountsIQ, commented, "Having hit a critical milestone with over 1,000 customers, we are now poised to take the AccountsIQ product and service to the next level. This investment comes at a perfect inflection point for our offering, to allow us leverage AI tools into practical, easy to adopt services for our user base; to make finance team roles more flexible, valuable, less repetitive and indeed more interesting."

Martin Wygas, Founding Partner of Axiom Equity, added, "We were immediately impressed when we met the AccountsIQ team and saw the product and its positioning. The deep understanding of their customer base and forward-thinking vision deeply resonated with our team. Recognising the potential to accelerate AccountsIQ's product development with additional capital and expertise, we are excited to be partnering with them to scale AIQ to the next level."

Notes to editors:

To learn more about Axiom Equity, visit www.axiomequity.com.

About AccountsIQ

AccountsIQ offers cloud-based accounting software, implementation and support services for medium-sized companies and non-profits. Providing automated processes that increase productivity, group accounting features and next level business intelligence, AccountsIQ offers finance leaders an easy route to digital transformation.

It is an easy to implement finance solution for businesses that have either outgrown the capabilities of Xero, QuickBooks or Sage or have a non-cloud legacy system such as Access, Pegasus, Exchequer or Sun, but in upgrading don't want the cost and complexity of an ERP system. Headquartered in Dublin with a second office in London, the business supports over 1,000 customers and 20,000+ users worldwide.

Recent AccountsIQ recognition includes winning 'Outstanding Contribution to the Accountancy Profession' at the Accountancy Awards and 'Franchise Supplier of the Year' at the Irish Franchise Awards.

https://www.accountsiq.com/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240613043941/en/

Contacts:

Leah Jones, ljones@thecommsco.com