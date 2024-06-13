Haas Alert: HAAS Alert & Traviation GSE GmbH department DTS Partner to Boost German Roadway Safety

Lichtenau, Germany, June 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HAAS Alert, a company with the largest commercially-deployed V2X safety network powered by its Safety Cloud® digital alerting platform, is pleased to announce a new partnership with Traviation GSE GmbH, department DTS, the company behind leading solutions in traffic, event, and crowd management.

Traviation DTS is doing more than just enabling German work zone and maintenance works with the ability to alert drivers on the road. The company is now a preferred partner and provider of Safety Cloud service and hardware. Moving forward, every arrow board, message, and LED board that Traviation DTS manufactures will come standard with Safety Cloud service.

"An arrow board (FAT) LED-trailer or message board won't leave our factory unless it is connected with Safety Cloud and producing digital alerts," says Peter Henkst, CEO of Traviation GSE GmbH department DTS. "Our partnership with HAAS Alert is a significant step forward in making German roadways safer for maintenance workers and drivers alike."

Safety Cloud expanded its service into Europe in the fall of 2023. This new partnership with Traviation DTS marks Safety Cloud's entry into Germany specifically. Similar to those in North America, German roadside workers need protection on the job. Bringing advanced warning through Safety Cloud digital alerts to German drivers, through selection navigation apps like Waze, offers that extra level of safety.

"HAAS Alert is so excited to enter into this partnership with Traviation DTS," said Gareth Evans, European Director of Strategy and Business Development of HAAS Alert. "We see ourselves as partners on equal terms. We're going to create progress by working hand-in-hand with the region to develop transport solutions that are efficient and sustainable."

Traviation DTS will join HAAS Alert's already-large partner ecosystem, along with playing a key role in its mission to redefine safety for all roadway users.

About HAAS Alert

HAAS Alert's mission is to build lifesaving mobility solutions to make vehicles and roads safer and smarter. Our vision is a connected, collision-free world where everyone gets home safely. HAAS Alert makes roads and communities safer by delivering digital alerts from emergency response, municipal and private fleets, work zones, and connected infrastructure to nearby drivers through its vehicle communication platform.

For more information, visit www.haasalert.com

About Traviation GSE GmbH department DTS

Traviation DTS is a renowned provider of traffic, event, and crowd management solutions with a strong focus on innovation, quality, and sustainability. Our vision is to improve traffic planning, increase road safety and ensure a more efficient flow of traffic.

For more information, visit www.traviation-dts.com







