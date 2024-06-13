DJ Amundi NASDAQ-100 UCITS ETF - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi NASDAQ-100 UCITS ETF - USD (C) (ANXU LN) Amundi NASDAQ-100 UCITS ETF - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s) 13-Jun-2024 / 09:40 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi NASDAQ-100 UCITS ETF - USD (C) DEALING DATE: 12-Jun-2024 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 221.0939 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1479795 CODE: ANXU LN ISIN: LU1681038326 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1681038326 Category Code: NAV TIDM: ANXU LN Sequence No.: 327813 EQS News ID: 1924479 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

June 13, 2024 03:40 ET (07:40 GMT)