GREENWICH, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE: WRB) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a special cash dividend on its common stock of 50 cents per share to be paid on June 28, 2024 to stockholders of record at the close of business on June 24, 2024.

In addition, its Board of Directors has voted to increase the regular cash dividend to an annual rate of 48 cents per share, representing a 9.1% increase from the present rate. The first regular quarterly dividend at the new rate of 12 cents per share will be paid on June 28, 2024 to stockholders of record at the close of business on June 24, 2024.

The Board of Directors has also approved a 3-for-2 common stock split to be paid in the form of a stock dividend to holders of record on June 24, 2024. The additional shares are expected to be issued on July 10, 2024. The special and regular quarterly cash dividends referred to above are on the pre-split common stock.

At April 29, 2024, W. R. Berkley Corporation had 255,662,277 shares of common stock outstanding.

Founded in 1967, W. R. Berkley Corporation is an insurance holding company that is among the largest commercial lines writers in the United States and operates worldwide in two segments of the property casualty insurance business: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. For further information about W. R. Berkley Corporation, please visit www.berkley.com.

