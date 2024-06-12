Cango Inc. Reports First Quarter 2024 Unaudited Financial Results

SHANGHAI, June 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cango Inc. (NYSE: CANG) ("Cango" or the "Company"), a leading automotive transaction service platform in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the first quarter of 2024.
First Quarter 2024 Financial and Operational Highlights
- Total revenues were RMB64.4 million (US$8.9 million), compared with RMB542.6 million in the same period of 2023. Income from operations was RMB74.2 million (US$10.3 million) for the three months ended March 31, 2024, an increase of 43.1% from RMB51.8 million in the same period last year. Net income was RMB90.0 million (US$12.5 million) for the three months ended March 31, 2024, an increase of 14.3% from RMB78.8 million in the same period last year.
- The total outstanding balance of financing transactions the Company facilitated was RMB7.6 billion (US$1.1 billion) as of March 31, 2024. M1+ and M3+ overdue ratios for all financing transactions that remained outstanding and were facilitated by the Company were 2.87% and 1.51%, respectively, as of March 31, 2024, compared with 2.66% and 1.37%, respectively, as of December 31, 2023.
- Total balance of cash and cash equivalents, short-term investments and restricted cash - current - bank deposits held for short-term investments increased by RMB152.6 million (US$21.1 million) compared to that as of December 31, 2023. The liquidity improvement was primarily driven by the positive operating cash flow generated by decreased working capital for car trading transactions, collections of financing receivables, and loan facilitation service fees.
Mr. Jiayuan Lin, Chief Executive Officer of Cango, commented, "In the first quarter of 2024, the Chinese automotive industry continued to encounter significant challenges. Traditional automakers are under pressure to transform and adapt to the new energy era and emerging NEV manufacturers are facing intense market competition and severe profitability struggles. In response to these trends, Cango proactively reduced the scale of our self-operated new car business, streamlined purchasing, and optimized inventory management, mitigating the risk of declining new car prices.
"In the first quarter, we completed the integration of 'Cango U-car' and further strengthened the platform's competitive advantages by ensuring a consistent supply of high-quality vehicles, optimizing dealer service experiences and supply chain management.
"We also made significant strides in cross-border used car transactions during the first quarter. In March, we officially launched a cross-border information platform specifically for used car transactions. This platform brings insights into the Chinese used car market to multilingual global users, filling a gap in domestic cross-border used car transaction information services. Our ultimate goal is to build this platform into the preferred gateway for Chinese used cars to enter the international market.
"Looking ahead, we will remain committed to exploring new business models and expanding growth opportunities. We firmly believe that through continuous innovation and meticulous management, Cango will drive a long-term and sustainable development," concluded Mr. Lin.
Mr. Yongyi Zhang, Chief Financial Officer of Cango, stated, "Our strategic efforts to scale back new car inventory and improve operational efficiency have begun to bear fruit, resulting in a profit for the first quarter of 2024. We also achieved a third consecutive quarter of positive operating cash flow, allowing us to maintain a strong cash position. We are confident that our meticulous cost control and effective liquidity management will propel Cango's long-term growth and progress."
First Quarter 2024 Financial Results
REVENUES
Total revenues in the first quarter of 2024 were RMB64.4 million (US$8.9 million) compared with RMB542.6 million in the same period of 2023. The guarantee income, which represented the fee income earned on the non-contingent aspect of a guarantee, was RMB30.3 million (US$4.2 million) in the first quarter of 2024. This was presented separately from the contingent aspect of a guarantee pursuant to the adoption of ASC 326 since January 1, 2023.
OPERATING COST AND EXPENSES
- Cost of revenue in the first quarter of 2024 decreased to RMB29.1 million (US$4.0 million) from RMB480.5 million in the same period of 2023. As a percentage of total revenues, cost of revenue in the first quarter of 2024 was 45.1% compared with 88.6% in the same period of 2023.
- Sales and marketing expenses in the first quarter of 2024 decreased to RMB3.5 million (US$0.5 million) from RMB12.5 million in the same period of 2023.
- General and administrative expenses in the first quarter of 2024 decreased to RMB37.9 million (US$5.3 million) from RMB39.8 million in the same period of 2023.
- Research and development expenses in the first quarter of 2024 decreased to RMB1.1 million (US$0.2 million) from RMB8.1 million in the same period of 2023.
- Net gain on contingent risk assurance liabilities in the first quarter of 2024 was RMB15.0 million (US$2.1 million) compared with RMB1.6 million in the same period of 2023. The gain was recognized due to the release of obligations from the contingent aspect of the risk assurance liabilities.
- Net recovery on provision for credit losses in the first quarter of 2024 was RMB66.3 million (US$9.2 million). The recovery was primarily due to the positive impact from the collections of financing receivables.
INCOME FROM OPERATIONS
Income from operations in the first quarter of 2024 was RMB74.2 million (US$10.3 million), an increase of 43.1% from RMB51.8 million in the same period of 2023.
NET INCOME
Net income in the first quarter of 2024 was RMB90.0 million (US$12.5 million). Non-GAAP adjusted net income in the first quarter of 2024 was RMB95.7 million (US$13.3 million). Non-GAAP adjusted net income excludes the impact of share-based compensation expenses. For further information, see "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measure."
NET INCOME PER ADS
Basic and diluted net income per American Depositary Share (the "ADS") in the first quarter of 2024 were RMB0.85 (US$0.12) and RMB0.80 (US$0.11), respectively. Non-GAAP adjusted basic and diluted net income per ADS in the first quarter of 2024 were RMB0.91 (US$0.13) and RMB0.85 (US$0.12), respectively. Each ADS represents two Class A ordinary shares of the Company.
BALANCE SHEET
- As of March 31, 2024, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of RMB1.2 billion (US$160.1 million), compared with RMB1.0 billion as of December 31, 2023.
- As of March 31, 2024, the Company had short-term investments of RMB2.3 billion (US$321.6 million), compared with RMB635.1 million as of December 31, 2023. The increase was mainly due to the conversion from restricted cash - bank deposits held for short-term investments of RMB1,670.0 million on December 31, 2023 after the Company completed its subscription process.
Business Outlook
For the second quarter of 2024, the Company expects total revenues to be between RMB35 million and RMB45 million. This forecast reflects the Company's current and preliminary views on the market and operational conditions, which are subject to change.
Share Repurchase Program
Pursuant to the share repurchase program announced on April 23, 2024 (the "New Share Repurchase Program"), the Company had repurchased 360,858 ADSs with cash in the aggregate amount of approximately US$578,975.4 up to May 31, 2024.
About Cango Inc.
Cango Inc. (NYSE: CANG) is a leading automotive transaction service platform in China, connecting car buyers, dealers, financial institutions, and other industry participants. Founded in 2010 by a group of pioneers in China's automotive finance industry, the Company is headquartered in Shanghai and has a nationwide network. Leveraging its competitive advantages in technological innovation and big data, Cango has established an automotive supply chain ecosystem, and developed a matrix of products centering on customer needs for auto transactions, auto financing and after-market services. By working with platform participants, Cango endeavors to make car purchases simple and enjoyable, and make itself customers' car purchase service platform of choice. For more information, please visit: www.cangoonline.com.
Definition of Overdue Ratios
The Company defines "M1+ overdue ratio" as (i) exposure at risk relating to financing transactions for which any installment payment is 30 to 179 calendar days past due as of a specified date, divided by (ii) exposure at risk relating to all financing transactions which remain outstanding as of such date, excluding amounts of outstanding principal that are 180 calendar days or more past due.
The Company defines "M3+ overdue ratio" as (i) exposure at risk relating to financing transactions for which any installment payment is 90 to 179 calendar days past due as of a specified date, divided by (ii) exposure at risk relating to all financing transactions which remain outstanding as of such date, excluding amounts of outstanding principal that are 180 calendar days or more past due.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measure
In evaluating the business, the Company considers and uses Non-GAAP adjusted net income (loss), a Non-GAAP measure, as a supplemental measure to review and assess its operating performance. The presentation of the Non-GAAP financial measure is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The Company defines Non-GAAP adjusted net income (loss) as net income (loss) excluding share-based compensation expenses. The Company presents the Non-GAAP financial measure because it is used by the management to evaluate the operating performance and formulate business plans. Non-GAAP adjusted net income (loss) enables the management to assess the Company's operating results without considering the impact of share-based compensation expenses, which are non-cash charges. The Company also believes that the use of the Non-GAAP measure facilitates investors' assessment of its operating performance.
Non-GAAP adjusted net income (loss) is not defined under U.S. GAAP and is not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. This Non-GAAP financial measure has limitations as analytical tools. One of the key limitations of using Non-GAAP adjusted net income (loss) is that it does not reflect all items of expense that affect the Company's operations. Share-based compensation expenses have been and may continue to be incurred in the business and are not reflected in the presentation of Non-GAAP adjusted net income (loss). Further, the Non-GAAP measure may differ from the Non-GAAP information used by other companies, including peer companies, and therefore their comparability may be limited.
The Company compensates for these limitations by reconciling the Non-GAAP financial measure to the nearest U.S. GAAP performance measure, all of which should be considered when evaluating the Company's performance. The Company encourages you to review its financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure.
Reconciliations of Cango's Non-GAAP financial measure to the most comparable U.S. GAAP measure are included at the end of this press release.
Exchange Rate Information
This announcement contains translations of certain RMB amounts into U.S. dollars ("US$") at specified rates solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise stated, all translations from RMB to US$ were made at the rate of RMB7.2203 to US$1.00, the noon buying rate in effect on March 29, 2024, in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board. The Company makes no representation that the RMB or US$ amounts referred could be converted into US$ or RMB, as the case may be, at any particular rate or at all.
Safe Harbor Statement
This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates" and similar statements. Among other things, the "Business Outlook" section and quotations from management in this announcement, contain forward-looking statements. Cango may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the SEC, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Cango's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: Cango's goal and strategies; Cango's expansion plans; Cango's future business development, financial condition and results of operations; Cango's expectations regarding demand for, and market acceptance of, its solutions and services; Cango's expectations regarding keeping and strengthening its relationships with dealers, financial institutions, car buyers and other platform participants; general economic and business conditions; and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in Cango's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of this press release, and Cango does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.
CANGO INC.
As of December 31,
As of March 31,
RMB
RMB
US$
ASSETS:
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
1,020,604,191
1,155,986,847
160,102,329
Restricted cash - current - bank deposits held for short-term investments
1,670,006,785
-
-
Restricted cash - current - others
14,334,937
13,744,123
1,903,539
Short-term investments
635,070,394
2,322,320,101
321,637,619
Accounts receivable, net
64,791,709
106,148,788
14,701,437
Finance lease receivables - current, net
200,459,435
133,027,146
18,424,047
Financing receivables, net
29,522,035
20,366,970
2,820,793
Short-term contract asset
170,623,200
80,595,646
11,162,368
Prepayments and other current assets
78,606,808
79,424,682
11,000,191
Total current assets
3,884,019,494
3,911,614,303
541,752,323
Non-current assets:
Restricted cash - non-current
583,380,417
538,159,571
74,534,240
Property and equipment, net
8,239,037
7,635,993
1,057,573
Intangible assets
48,373,192
48,107,157
6,662,764
Long-term contract asset
36,310,769
564,583
78,194
Finance lease receivables - non-current, net
36,426,617
22,252,619
3,081,952
Operating lease right-of-use assets
47,154,944
47,531,988
6,583,104
Other non-current assets
4,705,544
4,491,801
622,107
Total non-current assets
764,590,520
668,743,712
92,619,934
TOTAL ASSETS
4,648,610,014
4,580,358,015
634,372,257
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Short-term debts
39,071,500
26,650,000
3,690,982
Long-term debts-current
926,237
888,415
123,044
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
206,877,626
173,238,481
23,993,251
Deferred guarantee income
86,218,888
55,959,307
7,750,275
Contingent risk assurance liabilities
125,140,991
81,427,530
11,277,583
Income tax payable
311,904,279
323,337,170
44,781,681
Short-term lease liabilities
7,603,380
8,654,701
1,198,662
Total current liabilities
777,742,901
670,155,604
92,815,478
Non-current liabilities:
Long-term debts
712,023
665,401
92,157
Deferred tax liability
10,724,133
10,724,133
1,485,275
Long-term operating lease liabilities
42,228,435
42,027,702
5,820,769
Other non-current liabilities
226,035
143,886
19,928
Total non-current liabilities
53,890,626
53,561,122
7,418,129
Total liabilities
831,633,527
723,716,726
100,233,607
Shareholders' equity
Ordinary shares
204,260
204,260
28,290
Treasury shares
(773,130,748)
(844,938,545)
(117,022,637)
Additional paid-in capital
4,813,679,585
4,814,230,470
666,763,219
Accumulated other comprehensive income
111,849,166
132,744,094
18,384,845
Retained earnings
(335,625,776)
(245,598,990)
(34,015,067)
Total Cango Inc.'s equity
3,816,976,487
3,856,641,289
534,138,650
Total shareholders' equity
3,816,976,487
3,856,641,289
534,138,650
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
4,648,610,014
4,580,358,015
634,372,257
CANGO INC.
Three months ended March 31
2023
2024
RMB
RMB
US$
Revenues
542,613,363
64,422,494
8,922,412
Loan facilitation income and other related income
2,315,400
13,821,022
1,914,189
Guarantee income
64,128,746
30,259,581
4,190,904
Leasing income
22,213,681
4,939,712
684,142
After-market services income
16,719,476
11,637,788
1,611,815
Automobile trading income
429,849,643
3,445,040
477,133
Others
7,386,417
319,351
44,229
Operating cost and expenses:
Cost of revenue
480,517,980
29,058,868
4,024,607
Sales and marketing
12,538,562
3,548,273
491,430
General and administrative
39,802,530
37,923,531
5,252,348
Research and development
8,102,363
1,098,105
152,086
Net gain on contingent risk assurance liabilities
(1,622,556)
(15,018,246)
(2,080,003)
Net recovery on provision for credit losses
(48,554,100)
(66,339,084)
(9,187,857)
Total operation cost and expense
490,784,779
(9,728,553)
(1,347,389)
Income from operations
51,828,584
74,151,047
10,269,801
Interest income, net
18,780,880
16,503,965
2,285,773
Net gain on equity securities
3,732,355
10,984,524
1,521,339
Interest expense
(2,294,085)
-
-
Foreign exchange (loss) gain, net
(984,307)
131,689
18,239
Other income, net
4,459,897
832,551
115,307
Other expenses
(130,885)
(535,390)
(74,151)
Net income before income taxes
75,392,439
102,068,386
14,136,308
Income tax benefit (expense)
3,372,638
(12,041,600)
(1,667,742)
Net income
78,765,077
90,026,786
12,468,566
Net income attributable to Cango Inc.'s shareholders
78,765,077
90,026,786
12,468,566
Earnings per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders:
Basic
0.58
0.85
0.12
Diluted
0.56
0.80
0.11
Basic
134,769,131
105,521,018
105,521,018
Diluted
140,231,084
112,786,810
112,786,810
Other comprehensive (loss) income, net of tax
Foreign currency translation adjustment
(6,020,579)
20,894,928
2,893,914
Total comprehensive income
72,744,498
110,921,714
15,362,480
Total comprehensive income attributable to Cango Inc.'s shareholders
72,744,498
110,921,714
15,362,480
CANGO INC.
Three months ended March 31
2023
2024
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
RMB
RMB
US$
Net income
78,765,077
90,026,786
12,468,566
Add: Share-based compensation expenses
14,059,098
5,717,422
791,854
Cost of revenue
747,416
254,391
35,233
Sales and marketing
2,793,396
1,046,659
144,961
General and administrative
9,907,268
4,416,372
611,660
Research and development
611,018
-
-
Non-GAAP adjusted net income
92,824,175
95,744,208
13,260,420
Net income attributable to Cango Inc.'s shareholders
92,824,175
95,744,208
13,260,420
Non-GAAP adjusted net income per ADS-basic
0.69
0.91
0.13
Non-GAAP adjusted net income per ADS-diluted
0.66
0.85
0.12
Weighted average ADS outstanding-basic
134,769,131
105,521,018
105,521,018
Weighted average ADS outstanding-diluted
140,231,084
112,786,810
112,786,810
SOURCE Cango Inc.