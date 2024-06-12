Cango Inc. Reports First Quarter 2024 Unaudited Financial Results

SHANGHAI, June 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cango Inc. (NYSE: CANG) ("Cango" or the "Company"), a leading automotive transaction service platform in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the first quarter of 2024.

First Quarter 2024 Financial and Operational Highlights

Total revenues were RMB64.4 million (US$8.9 million), compared with RMB542.6 million in the same period of 2023. Income from operations was RMB74.2 million (US$10.3 million) for the three months ended March 31, 2024, an increase of 43.1% from RMB51.8 million in the same period last year. Net income was RMB90.0 million (US$12.5 million) for the three months ended March 31, 2024, an increase of 14.3% from RMB78.8 million in the same period last year.





The total outstanding balance of financing transactions the Company facilitated was RMB7.6 billion (US$1.1 billion) as of March 31, 2024. M1+ and M3+ overdue ratios for all financing transactions that remained outstanding and were facilitated by the Company were 2.87% and 1.51%, respectively, as of March 31, 2024, compared with 2.66% and 1.37%, respectively, as of December 31, 2023.





Total balance of cash and cash equivalents, short-term investments and restricted cash - current - bank deposits held for short-term investments increased by RMB152.6 million (US$21.1 million) compared to that as of December 31, 2023. The liquidity improvement was primarily driven by the positive operating cash flow generated by decreased working capital for car trading transactions, collections of financing receivables, and loan facilitation service fees.

Mr. Jiayuan Lin, Chief Executive Officer of Cango, commented, "In the first quarter of 2024, the Chinese automotive industry continued to encounter significant challenges. Traditional automakers are under pressure to transform and adapt to the new energy era and emerging NEV manufacturers are facing intense market competition and severe profitability struggles. In response to these trends, Cango proactively reduced the scale of our self-operated new car business, streamlined purchasing, and optimized inventory management, mitigating the risk of declining new car prices.

"In the first quarter, we completed the integration of 'Cango U-car' and further strengthened the platform's competitive advantages by ensuring a consistent supply of high-quality vehicles, optimizing dealer service experiences and supply chain management.

"We also made significant strides in cross-border used car transactions during the first quarter. In March, we officially launched a cross-border information platform specifically for used car transactions. This platform brings insights into the Chinese used car market to multilingual global users, filling a gap in domestic cross-border used car transaction information services. Our ultimate goal is to build this platform into the preferred gateway for Chinese used cars to enter the international market.

"Looking ahead, we will remain committed to exploring new business models and expanding growth opportunities. We firmly believe that through continuous innovation and meticulous management, Cango will drive a long-term and sustainable development," concluded Mr. Lin.

Mr. Yongyi Zhang, Chief Financial Officer of Cango, stated, "Our strategic efforts to scale back new car inventory and improve operational efficiency have begun to bear fruit, resulting in a profit for the first quarter of 2024. We also achieved a third consecutive quarter of positive operating cash flow, allowing us to maintain a strong cash position. We are confident that our meticulous cost control and effective liquidity management will propel Cango's long-term growth and progress."

First Quarter 2024 Financial Results

REVENUES

Total revenues in the first quarter of 2024 were RMB64.4 million (US$8.9 million) compared with RMB542.6 million in the same period of 2023. The guarantee income, which represented the fee income earned on the non-contingent aspect of a guarantee, was RMB30.3 million (US$4.2 million) in the first quarter of 2024. This was presented separately from the contingent aspect of a guarantee pursuant to the adoption of ASC 326 since January 1, 2023.

OPERATING COST AND EXPENSES

Cost of revenue in the first quarter of 2024 decreased to RMB29.1 million (US$4.0 million) from RMB480.5 million in the same period of 2023. As a percentage of total revenues, cost of revenue in the first quarter of 2024 was 45.1% compared with 88.6% in the same period of 2023.





Sales and marketing expenses in the first quarter of 2024 decreased to RMB3.5 million (US$0.5 million) from RMB12.5 million in the same period of 2023.





General and administrative expenses in the first quarter of 2024 decreased to RMB37.9 million (US$5.3 million) from RMB39.8 million in the same period of 2023.





Research and development expenses in the first quarter of 2024 decreased to RMB1.1 million (US$0.2 million) from RMB8.1 million in the same period of 2023.





Net gain on contingent risk assurance liabilities in the first quarter of 2024 was RMB15.0 million (US$2.1 million) compared with RMB1.6 million in the same period of 2023. The gain was recognized due to the release of obligations from the contingent aspect of the risk assurance liabilities.





Net recovery on provision for credit losses in the first quarter of 2024 was RMB66.3 million (US$9.2 million). The recovery was primarily due to the positive impact from the collections of financing receivables.

INCOME FROM OPERATIONS

Income from operations in the first quarter of 2024 was RMB74.2 million (US$10.3 million), an increase of 43.1% from RMB51.8 million in the same period of 2023.

NET INCOME

Net income in the first quarter of 2024 was RMB90.0 million (US$12.5 million). Non-GAAP adjusted net income in the first quarter of 2024 was RMB95.7 million (US$13.3 million). Non-GAAP adjusted net income excludes the impact of share-based compensation expenses. For further information, see "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measure."

NET INCOME PER ADS

Basic and diluted net income per American Depositary Share (the "ADS") in the first quarter of 2024 were RMB0.85 (US$0.12) and RMB0.80 (US$0.11), respectively. Non-GAAP adjusted basic and diluted net income per ADS in the first quarter of 2024 were RMB0.91 (US$0.13) and RMB0.85 (US$0.12), respectively. Each ADS represents two Class A ordinary shares of the Company.

BALANCE SHEET

As of March 31, 2024, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of RMB1.2 billion (US$160.1 million), compared with RMB1.0 billion as of December 31, 2023.





As of March 31, 2024, the Company had short-term investments of RMB2.3 billion (US$321.6 million), compared with RMB635.1 million as of December 31, 2023. The increase was mainly due to the conversion from restricted cash - bank deposits held for short-term investments of RMB1,670.0 million on December 31, 2023 after the Company completed its subscription process.

Business Outlook

For the second quarter of 2024, the Company expects total revenues to be between RMB35 million and RMB45 million. This forecast reflects the Company's current and preliminary views on the market and operational conditions, which are subject to change.

Share Repurchase Program

Pursuant to the share repurchase program announced on April 23, 2024 (the "New Share Repurchase Program"), the Company had repurchased 360,858 ADSs with cash in the aggregate amount of approximately US$578,975.4 up to May 31, 2024.

About Cango Inc.

Cango Inc. (NYSE: CANG) is a leading automotive transaction service platform in China, connecting car buyers, dealers, financial institutions, and other industry participants. Founded in 2010 by a group of pioneers in China's automotive finance industry, the Company is headquartered in Shanghai and has a nationwide network. Leveraging its competitive advantages in technological innovation and big data, Cango has established an automotive supply chain ecosystem, and developed a matrix of products centering on customer needs for auto transactions, auto financing and after-market services. By working with platform participants, Cango endeavors to make car purchases simple and enjoyable, and make itself customers' car purchase service platform of choice. For more information, please visit: www.cangoonline.com.

Definition of Overdue Ratios

The Company defines "M1+ overdue ratio" as (i) exposure at risk relating to financing transactions for which any installment payment is 30 to 179 calendar days past due as of a specified date, divided by (ii) exposure at risk relating to all financing transactions which remain outstanding as of such date, excluding amounts of outstanding principal that are 180 calendar days or more past due.

The Company defines "M3+ overdue ratio" as (i) exposure at risk relating to financing transactions for which any installment payment is 90 to 179 calendar days past due as of a specified date, divided by (ii) exposure at risk relating to all financing transactions which remain outstanding as of such date, excluding amounts of outstanding principal that are 180 calendar days or more past due.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measure

In evaluating the business, the Company considers and uses Non-GAAP adjusted net income (loss), a Non-GAAP measure, as a supplemental measure to review and assess its operating performance. The presentation of the Non-GAAP financial measure is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The Company defines Non-GAAP adjusted net income (loss) as net income (loss) excluding share-based compensation expenses. The Company presents the Non-GAAP financial measure because it is used by the management to evaluate the operating performance and formulate business plans. Non-GAAP adjusted net income (loss) enables the management to assess the Company's operating results without considering the impact of share-based compensation expenses, which are non-cash charges. The Company also believes that the use of the Non-GAAP measure facilitates investors' assessment of its operating performance.

Non-GAAP adjusted net income (loss) is not defined under U.S. GAAP and is not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. This Non-GAAP financial measure has limitations as analytical tools. One of the key limitations of using Non-GAAP adjusted net income (loss) is that it does not reflect all items of expense that affect the Company's operations. Share-based compensation expenses have been and may continue to be incurred in the business and are not reflected in the presentation of Non-GAAP adjusted net income (loss). Further, the Non-GAAP measure may differ from the Non-GAAP information used by other companies, including peer companies, and therefore their comparability may be limited.

The Company compensates for these limitations by reconciling the Non-GAAP financial measure to the nearest U.S. GAAP performance measure, all of which should be considered when evaluating the Company's performance. The Company encourages you to review its financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure.

Reconciliations of Cango's Non-GAAP financial measure to the most comparable U.S. GAAP measure are included at the end of this press release.

Exchange Rate Information

This announcement contains translations of certain RMB amounts into U.S. dollars ("US$") at specified rates solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise stated, all translations from RMB to US$ were made at the rate of RMB7.2203 to US$1.00, the noon buying rate in effect on March 29, 2024, in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board. The Company makes no representation that the RMB or US$ amounts referred could be converted into US$ or RMB, as the case may be, at any particular rate or at all.

CANGO INC.

UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

(Amounts in Renminbi ("RMB") and US dollar ("US$"), except for number of shares and per share data)







As of December 31,

2023

As of March 31,

2024







RMB

RMB US$















ASSETS:













Current assets:













Cash and cash equivalents





1,020,604,191

1,155,986,847 160,102,329 Restricted cash - current - bank deposits held for short-term investments





1,670,006,785

- - Restricted cash - current - others





14,334,937

13,744,123 1,903,539 Short-term investments





635,070,394

2,322,320,101 321,637,619 Accounts receivable, net





64,791,709

106,148,788 14,701,437 Finance lease receivables - current, net





200,459,435

133,027,146 18,424,047 Financing receivables, net





29,522,035

20,366,970 2,820,793 Short-term contract asset





170,623,200

80,595,646 11,162,368 Prepayments and other current assets





78,606,808

79,424,682 11,000,191 Total current assets





3,884,019,494

3,911,614,303 541,752,323















Non-current assets:













Restricted cash - non-current





583,380,417

538,159,571 74,534,240 Property and equipment, net





8,239,037

7,635,993 1,057,573 Intangible assets





48,373,192

48,107,157 6,662,764 Long-term contract asset





36,310,769

564,583 78,194 Finance lease receivables - non-current, net





36,426,617

22,252,619 3,081,952 Operating lease right-of-use assets





47,154,944

47,531,988 6,583,104 Other non-current assets





4,705,544

4,491,801 622,107 Total non-current assets





764,590,520

668,743,712 92,619,934 TOTAL ASSETS





4,648,610,014

4,580,358,015 634,372,257















LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY













Current liabilities:













Short-term debts





39,071,500

26,650,000 3,690,982 Long-term debts-current





926,237

888,415 123,044 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities





206,877,626

173,238,481 23,993,251 Deferred guarantee income





86,218,888

55,959,307 7,750,275 Contingent risk assurance liabilities





125,140,991

81,427,530 11,277,583 Income tax payable





311,904,279

323,337,170 44,781,681 Short-term lease liabilities





7,603,380

8,654,701 1,198,662 Total current liabilities





777,742,901

670,155,604 92,815,478















Non-current liabilities:













Long-term debts





712,023

665,401 92,157 Deferred tax liability





10,724,133

10,724,133 1,485,275 Long-term operating lease liabilities





42,228,435

42,027,702 5,820,769 Other non-current liabilities





226,035

143,886 19,928 Total non-current liabilities





53,890,626

53,561,122 7,418,129 Total liabilities





831,633,527

723,716,726 100,233,607















Shareholders' equity













Ordinary shares





204,260

204,260 28,290 Treasury shares





(773,130,748)

(844,938,545) (117,022,637) Additional paid-in capital





4,813,679,585

4,814,230,470 666,763,219 Accumulated other comprehensive income





111,849,166

132,744,094 18,384,845 Retained earnings





(335,625,776)

(245,598,990) (34,015,067) Total Cango Inc.'s equity





3,816,976,487

3,856,641,289 534,138,650 Total shareholders' equity





3,816,976,487

3,856,641,289 534,138,650 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





4,648,610,014

4,580,358,015 634,372,257

CANGO INC.

UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF

COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(Amounts in Renminbi ("RMB") and US dollar ("US$"), except for number of shares and per share data)







Three months ended March 31







2023

2024







RMB

RMB US$















Revenues





542,613,363

64,422,494 8,922,412 Loan facilitation income and other related income





2,315,400

13,821,022 1,914,189 Guarantee income





64,128,746

30,259,581 4,190,904 Leasing income





22,213,681

4,939,712 684,142 After-market services income





16,719,476

11,637,788 1,611,815 Automobile trading income





429,849,643

3,445,040 477,133 Others





7,386,417

319,351 44,229 Operating cost and expenses:













Cost of revenue





480,517,980

29,058,868 4,024,607 Sales and marketing





12,538,562

3,548,273 491,430 General and administrative





39,802,530

37,923,531 5,252,348 Research and development





8,102,363

1,098,105 152,086 Net gain on contingent risk assurance liabilities





(1,622,556)

(15,018,246) (2,080,003) Net recovery on provision for credit losses





(48,554,100)

(66,339,084) (9,187,857) Total operation cost and expense





490,784,779

(9,728,553) (1,347,389)















Income from operations





51,828,584

74,151,047 10,269,801 Interest income, net





18,780,880

16,503,965 2,285,773 Net gain on equity securities





3,732,355

10,984,524 1,521,339 Interest expense





(2,294,085)

- - Foreign exchange (loss) gain, net





(984,307)

131,689 18,239 Other income, net





4,459,897

832,551 115,307 Other expenses





(130,885)

(535,390) (74,151) Net income before income taxes





75,392,439

102,068,386 14,136,308 Income tax benefit (expense)





3,372,638

(12,041,600) (1,667,742) Net income





78,765,077

90,026,786 12,468,566 Net income attributable to Cango Inc.'s shareholders





78,765,077

90,026,786 12,468,566 Earnings per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders:













Basic





0.58

0.85 0.12 Diluted





0.56

0.80 0.11

Weighted average ADS used to compute earnings per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders:













Basic





134,769,131

105,521,018 105,521,018 Diluted





140,231,084

112,786,810 112,786,810















Other comprehensive (loss) income, net of tax













Foreign currency translation adjustment





(6,020,579)

20,894,928 2,893,914















Total comprehensive income





72,744,498

110,921,714 15,362,480 Total comprehensive income attributable to Cango Inc.'s shareholders





72,744,498

110,921,714 15,362,480

CANGO INC.

RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS

(Amounts in Renminbi ("RMB") and US dollar ("US$"), except for number of shares and per share data)



Three months ended March 31





2023

2024





(Unaudited)

(Unaudited) (Unaudited)





RMB

RMB US$















Net income

78,765,077

90,026,786 12,468,566















Add: Share-based compensation expenses

14,059,098

5,717,422 791,854

Cost of revenue

747,416

254,391 35,233

Sales and marketing

2,793,396

1,046,659 144,961

General and administrative

9,907,268

4,416,372 611,660

Research and development

611,018

- -















Non-GAAP adjusted net income

92,824,175

95,744,208 13,260,420

Net income attributable to Cango Inc.'s shareholders

92,824,175

95,744,208 13,260,420















Non-GAAP adjusted net income per ADS-basic

0.69

0.91 0.13

Non-GAAP adjusted net income per ADS-diluted

0.66

0.85 0.12















Weighted average ADS outstanding-basic

134,769,131

105,521,018 105,521,018

Weighted average ADS outstanding-diluted

140,231,084

112,786,810 112,786,810



