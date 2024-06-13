Anzeige
Donnerstag, 13.06.2024
PR Newswire
13.06.2024 11:06 Uhr
118 Leser
AAG Financial Education Recognised as Co-Nominee for Employee Benefit Award alongside Telegraph Media Group

LONDON, June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AAG Financial Education, a leading provider of comprehensive financial wellbeing solutions, is proud to announce its nomination alongside client Telegraph Media Group, for the Employee Benefit Award for Best Financial Wellbeing Strategy.

AAG Financial Education

The Employee Benefit Awards acknowledge innovation and excellence withing the employee benefits space and have recognised AAG Financial Education and Telegraph Media Group for their collaborative efforts to provide a best in class financial wellbeing programme for TMG employees. The nomination is a testament to their commitment to empowering individuals with the knowledge and resources needed to navigate personal finance landscape.

AAG Financial Education and Telegraph Media Group have partnered to develop and implement a comprehensive financial wellbeing strategy, tailored to the unique needs of TMG's workforce. This strategy encompasses a range of initiatives, aimed at enhancing employees financial literacy, resilience and confidence.

"We're thrilled to be recognised alongside TMG for our joint efforts in promoting financial wellbeing among employees" said Ashleigh Gibson, Head of Financial Education at AAG. "This nomination highlights our shared dedication to empowering employees with the skills and knowledge needed to achieve their financial goals & objectives".

Through their collaboration, AAG Financial Education and TMG have demonstrated a steadfast commitment to prioritising the financial wellness of employees. By equipping individuals with the necessary tools and knowledge, TMG aim to drive financial security and positive financial futures for their employees.

The Employee Benefit Award nomination serves as a great marker of the impact of AAG's unique approach to financial education; each programme is tailored to the needs of the employees, targeted to employee demographics and shaped by employee feedback.

The winners of the Employee Benefit Awards [Best Financial Education Strategy] will be announced at a prestigious ceremony on 20th June where industry leaders and innovators will gather to celebrate excellence in employee benefits.

For more information about AAG Financial Education and their comprehensive financial wellbeing solutions, visit aag.co.uk.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2436952/AAG_Financial_Education_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/aag-financial-education-recognised-as-co-nominee-for-employee-benefit-award-alongside-telegraph-media-group-302171020.html

