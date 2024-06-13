4G Capital Secures Quantiphi for Google Cloud Migration, Future Proofing Its Infrastructure Through Data and AI

LONDON, June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantiphi , an award-winning AI-first digital engineering company and 4G Capital , a prominent financial technology company in the EMEA region, today announced Quantiphi will migrate 4G Capital to Google Cloud , helping improve 4G Capital's performance, save money and scale its business operations through Quantiphi and Google Cloud's shared capabilities.

Quantiphi Co-Founder Asif Hasan said Quantiphi is thrilled to facilitate 4G Capital's Google Cloud migration.

"This transition signifies a pivotal shift for 4G Capital where agility and efficiency converge to redefine the very core of financial enterprise success," Hasan said. "4G Capital's migration to Google Cloud illuminates a pathway to unparalleled innovation and scalability, positioning it for long-term success in an increasingly competitive business landscape."

4G Capital CTO Edgar Rivera said partnering with Quantiphi for its Google Cloud migration marks a significant leap toward the company's future.

"It perfectly aligns with our vision to serve our customers even better," Rivera said. "Leveraging its deep understanding of cloud solutions, Quantiphi has demonstrated its ability to deliver strategic and transformative outcomes, solidifying its position as a trusted advisor in digital transformation initiatives. Through this partnership, Quantiphi , 4G Capital and Google Cloud have established a strong foundation for continued collaboration and mutual success."

"Quantiphi has the services capacity and industry expertise to help 4G Capital optimally grow on Google Cloud's infrastructure," Google Cloud Global Head of Regulated Industries Zac Maufe said. "Quantiphi's experience delivering tailored solutions for the financial services industry, combined with Google Cloud's cutting-edge technology, can help streamline 4G Capital's business operations, enabling secure and efficient scaling."

About Quantiphi

Quantiphi is an award-winning AI-first digital engineering company driven by the desire to reimagine and realize transformational opportunities at the heart of the business. Since its inception in 2013, Quantiphi has solved the toughest and most complex business problems by combining deep industry experience, disciplined cloud and data-engineering practices, and cutting-edge artificial intelligence research to achieve accelerated and quantifiable business results. Learn more at www.quantiphi.com and follow us on Linkedin , X, formerly Twitter and Instagram .

