GlobeNewswire
13.06.2024 11:10 Uhr
On Summus Capital OÜ bond trading on Nasdaq Baltic Alternative market First North

Nasdaq Riga on June 13, 2024 decided to admit to trading Summus Capital OÜ
bonds on First North market operated by Nasdaq Riga as of June14, 2024. 

Additional information:

Issuer's full name   Summus Capital OÜ                    
Issuer's short name   SUMC                          
Securities ISIN code  LV0000860187                      
Securities maturity   11.06.2027                       
 date                                      
Nominal value of one  EUR 1 000                        
 security                                    
Number of listed    15 000                         
 securities                                   
Issue size       EUR 15 00 000                      
Fixed annual coupon   9.50%                          
 rate                                      
Coupon payments     Four times per year, on every September 11, December 11,
             March 11, June 11                   
Orderbook short name  SUMC095027FA                      



Attached: Summus Capital OÜ Terms of Issue and First North disclosures.

The Certified Adviser of Summus Capital OÜ is Signet Bank AS until first
trading day. 



Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+371 67212431
www.nasdaqbaltic.com

Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga, AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1228679
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
