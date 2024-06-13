On Summus Capital OÜ bond trading on Nasdaq Baltic Alternative market First North

Nasdaq Riga on June 13, 2024 decided to admit to trading Summus Capital OÜ bonds on First North market operated by Nasdaq Riga as of June14, 2024. Additional information: Issuer's full name Summus Capital OÜ Issuer's short name SUMC Securities ISIN code LV0000860187 Securities maturity 11.06.2027 date Nominal value of one EUR 1 000 security Number of listed 15 000 securities Issue size EUR 15 00 000 Fixed annual coupon 9.50% rate Coupon payments Four times per year, on every September 11, December 11, March 11, June 11 Orderbook short name SUMC095027FA Attached: Summus Capital OÜ Terms of Issue and First North disclosures. The Certified Adviser of Summus Capital OÜ is Signet Bank AS until first trading day. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +371 67212431 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga, AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1228679