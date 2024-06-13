

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. stocks slipped into the red on Thursday after the Federal Reserve indicated only one-quarter point rate cut this year.



Closer home, the Bank of England is expected to announce its first interest rate cut in August, later than previously expected given higher-than-expected inflation - according to Swiss bank UBS.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was down 34 points, or 0.4 percent, at 8,182 after gaining 0.8 percent on Wednesday.



In corporate news, BT rallied 2.7 percent after Carlos Slim, the wealthiest individual in Latin America, bought a 3.2 percent in the broadband and mobile operator.



Halma soared 10.5 percent after the health and safety device maker posted strong annual results.



Homebuilder Crest Nicholson plummeted 8.4 percent after a profit warning.



Wise shares slumped 15 percent after the money transfer company forecast slower income growth in fiscal 2025 than fiscal 2024.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos. Hier klicken