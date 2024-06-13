Corona Cero's Olympic Games debut captures the power of golden moments that exist in everyday lives

Today, Corona Cero, the global beer sponsor of the Olympic Paralympic Games, introduced its "For Every Golden Moment" platform, celebrating the golden moments of the games and reminding the world to embrace and enjoy their own golden moments occurring in life. This marks the launch of the no-alcohol brand's inaugural Olympic Games activation since AB InBev was announced as the first beer sponsor at the Worldwide Olympic Partner level.

"Offering this award-winning no-alcohol beer brings more choice to fans around the world," said Marcel Marcondes, AB InBev Global Chief Marketing Officer. "Corona Cero is a perfect fit for this global occasion, and further reinforces our brand's commitment to moderation, relaxation, and celebration."

The Corona brand invites the world to get outside and reconnect with nature a theme that brings a fresh perspective of relaxation and celebration to the Olympic Games. In reminding the world to unwind, stay close to nature and celebrate life's moments big and small, Corona Cero brings people together around golden moments. From breaking records to taking in beautiful sunsets, reminding the world the power these meaningful moments bring to daily life.

Corona Cero is launching the platform in 40+ markets globally and bringing it to life across all media touchpoints, from films, social media, OOH, experiences and trade, including Olympics-themed bottles in select markets worldwide. The campaign captures the emotion of celebratory golden moments from Olympians and more, drawing parallels from real Olympic golden moments from Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020 and creating analogies of golden moments that can be experienced by all.

"As the first-ever global beer sponsor of the Olympic Games, Corona Cero, with its 'For Every Golden Moment' campaign, offers a fresh perspective on celebration for fans and athletes around the world," said Anne-Sophie Voumard, Managing Director, International Olympic Committee Television and Marketing Services. "Together, we strive to promote sports and moderation, contributing to a better world."

Corona Cero is served in the brand's signature flint bottle and to elevate the experience, consumers of legal drinking age around the world can enjoy Corona's famous lime ritual, a key differentiator unique to the brand.

With centuries of brewing history, AB InBev has seen countless new friendships, connections, and experiences built on a shared love of sport and beer. Sport is a strong force for positive change, and AB InBev brands are pleased to be a part of that legacy with decades of historic, award-winning and responsible sports marketing.

The brand partnered with a curated global team at creative agency, Grey, to develop the platform idea, brought to life by Academy Award-nominated and Emmy Award-winning director, Henry-Alex Rubin, as well as its top creative partners from across the globe.

To view the film, visit Corona's YouTube channel.

