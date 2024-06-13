

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Oil prices fell on Thursday, snapping a three-day winning streak after data showed an unexpected build in U.S. crude stockpiles.



The IEA's forecast of a surplus petroleum production of up to eight million barrels per day by 2030 and the higher-for-longer Fed rate outlook also weighed on prices.



Benchmark Brent crude futures dipped 0.8 percent to $81.97 a barrel while WTI crude futures were down 0.9 percent at $77.77.



Data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA) showed crude oil inventories jumped by 3.7 million barrels last week, after rising by 1.2 million barrels a week earlier. Economists had expected crude oil inventories to decrease by 1.6 million barrels.



The clean energy transition and the stellar growth in global EV sales will likely lead to slower oil demand growth in the coming years and global demand will peak in 2029, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said in its new medium-term oil outlook on Wednesday. The IEA said that rising production will lead to a major glut this decade,



Interest-rate worries also clouded the demand outlook. On Wednesday, the U.S. Federal Reserve held interest rates steady, as widely expected, but cautioned that inflation is still too high to start cutting policy rates.



The latest projections showed officials expect only one interest rate cut this year compared to the three forecast in March.



