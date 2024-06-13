Jupiter Green Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 13

13 June 2024

The Company announces the following unaudited estimates as at Valuation 12 June 2024

Total Assets Excluding current year income and expenses £51.139million Including current year income and expenses £51.384million Net asset value per Ordinary share (undiluted) Excluding current year income and expenses 269.50p Including current year income and expenses 270.79p Net asset value per Ordinary share (diluted) Excluding current year income and expenses 268.96p Including current year income and expenses 270.13p

A monthly fact sheet and copies of the company's most recent interim and full annual reports and accounts are available for download from http://www.jupiteram.com/JGC and on request from the email address below.

