Envirotech Vehicles, Inc: Envirotech Vehicles "Bumble Bee" Bus Update

OSCEOLA, AR / ACCESSWIRE / June 13, 2024 / Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVTV), a provider of new zero-emission, purpose-built electric vehicles (the "Company"), is pleased to announce that the Company has sold six of its buses in Arkansas and 19 in Texas in conjunction with the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) award announced on January 25, 2024.

The EVT school bus, the "Bumble Bee" currently rolls out of our manufacturing facility in Osceola, AR. The bus, although a couple behind schedule, is now ready to commence its tour across the beautiful state of Arkansas and demonstrating its abilities to the six new school districts that have purchased the bus in Arkansas. Shortly thereafter the Bumble Bee will continue its journey into Texas where it will begin its presentation to various school boards and school districts where an additional 19 Bumble Bee buses have been sold in addition to the six that have been sold in Arkansas.

Philip Oldridge, Chief Executive Officer of Envirotech Vehicles, commented, "We are excited to unveil and introduce our electric school bus, setting a new standard for eco-friendly transportation in our community. This initiative represents a significant step toward sustainability and environmental stewardship in student transportation."

About Envirotech Vehicles

Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. is a provider of purpose-built zero-emission electric vehicles focused on reducing the total cost of vehicle ownership and helping fleet operators unlock the benefits of green technology. We serve commercial and last-mile fleets, school districts, public and private transportation service companies and colleges and universities to meet the increasing demand for heavy-duty electric vehicles. Our vehicles address the challenges of traditional fuel price cost instability and local, state and federal environmental regulatory compliance. For more information visit www.evtvusa.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements made in this press release that relate to future plans, events, financial results, prospects or performance are forward-looking statements. While they are based on the current expectations and beliefs of management, such forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations expressed in this press release, including the risks and uncertainties disclosed in reports filed by Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. with the Securities and Exchange Commission, all of which are available online at www.sec.gov. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements, including statements containing the words "planned," "expected," "believes," "strategy," "opportunity," "anticipated," "outlook," "designed," and similar words. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, Envirotech Vehicles undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, changed circumstances or unanticipated events.

Envirotech Vehicles

Franklin Lim, Chief Financial Officer

Telephone: (870) 970-3355 ext. 1005

Email: franklin.l@evtvusa.com

SOURCE: Envirotech Vehicles, Inc

View the original press release on accesswire.com