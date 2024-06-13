Miton UK Microcap Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
LONDON, United Kingdom, June 13
MITON UK MICROCAP TRUST PLC
Miton UK MicroCap Trust plc
13 June 2024
Miton UK Microcap Trust plc
It is announced that at the close of business on 12th June 2024, the unaudited Net Asset Value per share of Miton UK Microcap Trust plc is:
With the portfolio valued on a fair value basis:
Including current period revenue to
12th June 2024 57.52p per ordinary share
Excluding current period revenue 57.35p per ordinary share
Legal Entity Identifier 21380048Q8UABVMAG916
13 June 2024