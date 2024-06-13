Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 13.06.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
JETZT die PERFEKTE ZEIT für URAN-Investments nutzen! Profitieren vom ENERGIE-BOOM!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire
13.06.2024 13:34 Uhr
65 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Public Offering of AB AGATHUM bonds - via Bond Auction

Up to 20 000 bonds are being publicly offered to investors in Lithuania and
Latvia. 

Investors in Lithuania and Latvia can purchase up to 20 000 bonds with a
nominal value of EUR 100 and annual interest rate on the nominal value equal to
11%. 

The purchase price per bond is EUR 100.00 (100%).

Essential terms of the offering:

 -- The offering period during which the bonds can be subscribed (subscription
   process) starts on June 14, 2024 at 10:00 EEST and ends on June 25, 2024 at
   13:00 EEST as follows:


June 14, 2024 from 10:00 until 16:00 (EEST),
June 15 - June 24, 2024 from 09:00 until 16:00 (EEST),
June 25, 2024 from 09:00 until 13:00 (EEST).
Settlement date: June 28, 2024.

 -- Retail investor wishing to submit a subscription order must contact their
   brokerage company.

 -- Market: VSE Equities IPO (Genium INET trading system)

 -- Order book: AGAIPO (ISIN code: LT0000409286)

 -- All Nasdaq Vilnius Members, having access to Genium INET trading system may
   participate in the offering by submitting orders on their own account or on
   behalf of their clients.


Auction rules and Information document are available as attachments.







Nasdaq Baltic
Transaction Services
+370 525 31462 (Vilnius)
+371 672 12431 (Riga)
+372 640 8800 (Tallinn)
http://www.nasdaqbaltic.com/



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1228711
KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren
Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos.
Hier klicken
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.