Havila Shipping ASA: Contracts with Equinor Energy AS for the PSV vessels Havila Clipper, Havila Fanø and Havila Herøy

The company has entered into contracts with Equinor Energy AS for the PSV vessels
- Havila Clipper
- Havila Fanø
- Havila Herøy
Each contract is for a firm period of twelve months, with six optional periods each of one month.
Commencement will be within end of July 2024.
Contacts:
Chief Executive Officer Njål Sævik, +47 909 35 722
Chief Financial Officer Arne Johan Dale, +47 909 87 706
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act