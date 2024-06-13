Anzeige
Donnerstag, 13.06.2024
WKN: 675213 | ISIN: NO0010096985 | Ticker-Symbol: DNQ
Tradegate
13.06.24
14:33 Uhr
25,700 Euro
-0,290
-1,12 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
OBX
EURONEXT-100
STOXX Europe 600
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
13.06.2024 13:12 Uhr
29 Leser
Havila Shipping ASA: Contracts with Equinor Energy AS for the PSV vessels Havila Clipper, Havila Fanø and Havila Herøy

The company has entered into contracts with Equinor Energy AS for the PSV vessels

  • Havila Clipper
  • Havila Fanø
  • Havila Herøy

Each contract is for a firm period of twelve months, with six optional periods each of one month.

Commencement will be within end of July 2024.

Contacts:

Chief Executive Officer Njål Sævik, +47 909 35 722
Chief Financial Officer Arne Johan Dale, +47 909 87 706

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act


