Havila Shipping ASA: Contracts with Equinor Energy AS for the PSV vessels Havila Clipper, Havila Fanø and Havila Herøy

The company has entered into contracts with Equinor Energy AS for the PSV vessels

Havila Clipper

Havila Fanø

Havila Herøy

Each contract is for a firm period of twelve months, with six optional periods each of one month.

Commencement will be within end of July 2024.

