Revival Gold Inc.: Revival Gold Provides Update on Exploration and Development Program

TORONTO, June 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Revival Gold Inc. (TSXV: RVG, OTCQX: RVLGF) ("Revival Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to provide further details and an update on planned exploration and development activities on the Company's gold development projects located in the western United States.

Highlights

Revival Gold has contracted Kappes Cassiday Associates ("KCA") to serve as principal consulting engineering firm to prepare a Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") for the Company's recently acquired Mercur Gold Project ("Mercur") in Utah, USA. Completion of the Mercur PEA is targeted for the end of Q1 2025.

In support of a PEA, KCA has initiated five-column leach metallurgical tests on geologically representative drill core composites from Mercur. The objective of these tests is to support updated heap leach recovery estimates. Initial results are expected within the next two months.

A detailed review of Mercur historical data has been initiated. This includes scanning paper format drill data and reports, including metallurgical test results and production data. The objective of this effort is to make use of all available historical Mercur data to improve the current geological and geochemical model for the project.

With the start of spring, Revival Gold's exploration team has resumed field work on the Company's Beartrack-Arnett Gold Project in Idaho, USA ("Beartrack-Arnett"). The primary focus of this year's work is on mapping and surface sampling in underexplored areas of the Company's 5,800-hectare (14,300 acre) land position. A forty-line-km gradient-induced polarization survey has been scheduled to map additional prospective structures within the Leesburg Basin in the Sharkey target area. A forty-line-km ground magnetics survey has been scheduled to cover the Ridge Target designed to better understand the structural environment of favourable drill results from the 2023 drilling program.

The exploration team will move over to Mercur later this year to undertake a property-wide assessment, selective geochemical sampling and reconnaissance. Efforts will focus on the stratigraphic section at Mercur to evaluate the favourability of previously underexplored geologic units that host economic gold mineralization.

Revival Gold plans to initiate work next quarter on a draft Plan of Operations for Beartrack-Arnett. Meanwhile, work continues to re-evaluate the potential heap leach restart mine permitting schedule and baseline data collection steps for the project.

"We are well underway with metallurgical and engineering studies at Revival Gold's recently acquired Mercur project and are pleased to have the Company's exploration team now back in the field at Beartrack-Arnett," said Hugh Agro, President & CEO. "Revival Gold is funded to deliver meaningful results over the next year from our portfolio of 100% pure gold development projects in the western United States. We look forward to sharing news as these results become available," added Agro.

Qualified Persons

John P.W. Meyer, Vice President, Engineering and Development, P.Eng., and Steven T. Priesmeyer, C.P.G., Vice President Exploration, Revival Gold Inc., are the Company's designated Qualified Persons for this news release within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects and have reviewed and approved its scientific and technical content.

About Revival Gold Inc.

Revival Gold is one of the largest, pure gold, mine developers in the United States. The Company is advancing engineering and economic studies on the Mercur Gold Project in Utah and mine permitting preparations and ongoing exploration at the Beartrack-Arnett Gold Project located in Idaho.

Revival Gold is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the ticker symbol "RVG" and trades on the OTCQX Market under the ticker symbol "RVLGF". The Company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada, with its exploration and development office located in Salmon, Idaho.

Additional disclosure including the Company's financial statements, technical reports, news releases and other information can be obtained at www.revival-gold.com or on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

