

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Fed toning down its rate cut hints to just one in 2024 versus three projected in the previous quarter swayed sentiment across markets.



Despite inflation easing much more than anticipated, the Fed maintained rates at the 23-year high of 5.25-5.50 percent.



Wall Street Futures are directionless. European benchmarks are trading in negative territory. Asian shares finished trading on a mixed note.



Dollar Index has firmed up. Bond yields mostly hardened. Crude oil prices slipped as interest rate worries clouded the demand outlook. Hawkish Fed stance dragged down gold prices. Cryptocurrencies mostly declined.



Here is a snapshot of the major world markets at this hour.



Stock Indexes:



DJIA (US30) at 38,591.50, down 0.31% S&P 500 (US500) at 5,426.10, up 0.09% Germany's DAX at 18,422.75, down 1.19% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 8,172.75, down 0.52% France's CAC 40 at 7,762.68, down 1.30% Euro Stoxx 50 at 4,982.15, down 1.04% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 38,713.50, down 0.47% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 7,749.70, up 0.44% China's Shanghai Composite at 3,028.92, down 0.28% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 18,112.63, up 0.97%



Currencies:



EUR/USD at 1.0800, down 0.06% GBP/USD at 1.2776, down 0.15% USD/JPY at 157.19, up 0.30% AUD/USD at 0.6649, down 0.22% USD/CAD at 1.3744, up 0.16% Dollar Index at 104.84, up 0.18%



Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:



U.S. at 4.312%, up 0.45% Germany at 2.5500%, up 0.59% France at 3.188%, up 0.92% U.K. at 4.2110%, up 1.99% Japan at 0.957%, down 1.14%



Commodities:



Brent Oil Futures (Aug) at $82.03, down 0.69%. Crude Oil WTI Futures (Jul) at $77.86, down 0.82%. Gold Futures (Aug) at $2,334.70, down 0.85%.



Cryptocurrencies:



Bitcoin at $67,443.80, down 0.62% Ethereum at $3,492.91, down 1.38% BNB at $604.83, down 1.79% Solana at $150.81, down 1.38% XRP at $0.4862, up 1.02%.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

