WKN: A141Q2 | ISIN: CA8283631015 | Ticker-Symbol: S0C
Tradegate
13.06.24
13:23 Uhr
7,420 Euro
-0,145
-1,92 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
NYSE Arca Gold Miners
1-Jahres-Chart
SILVERCREST METALS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SILVERCREST METALS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
7,4257,64014:37
7,4257,61014:37
PR Newswire
13.06.2024 13:00 Uhr
28 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

SilverCrest Metals Inc.: SilverCrest Reports Results of 2024 AGM

TSX: SIL | NYSE American: SILV

VANCOUVER, BC, June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - SilverCrest Metals Inc. ("SilverCrest" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders ("AGM") held in Vancouver, BC, on June 12, 2024.

A total of 88,115,662 votes were represented at the AGM amounting to 59.84% of the issued common shares as of the record date.

Shareholders approved the fixing of the number of directors at eight and re-elected the following directors pursuant to a vote by show of hands. The following is the tabulation of proxy votes in the election of the eight directors:

Directors

Votes in Favour

% in Favor

Pierre Beaudoin

63,041,074

99.72 %

Laura Diaz

62,931,155

99.54 %

N. Eric Fier

62,836,857

99.40 %

Anna Ladd-Kruger

61,735,236

97.65 %

Ani Markova

62,001,655

98.07 %

Hannes P. Portmann

62,915,033

99.52 %

Graham C. Thody

62,914,214

99.52 %

John H. Wright

61,596,559

97.43 %

PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, was appointed auditor of the Company pursuant to a vote by show of hands, with tabulation of proxy votes resulting in 87,359,925 (99.14%) voting in favour.

A non-binding advisory resolution to accept the Company's approach to executive compensation (say on pay) as more particularly described in the management information circular of the Company dated April 18, 2024 was approved pursuant to a vote by show of hands, with tabulation of proxy votes resulting in 62,008,866 (98.09%) voting in favour.

The Company's rolling percentage Equity Share Unit Plan was reconfirmed and approved pursuant to a vote by show of hands, with tabulation of proxy votes resulting in 56,849,799 (89.93%) voting in favour.

ABOUT SILVERCREST METALS INC.

SilverCrest is a Canadian precious metals producer headquartered in Vancouver, BC, with an ongoing initiative to increase its asset base by expanding current resources and reserves, acquiring, discovering, and developing high value precious metals projects and ultimately operating multiple silver-gold mines in the Americas. The Company's principal focus is its Las Chispas Operation in Sonora, Mexico. The Company is led by a proven management team in all aspects of the precious metal mining sector, including taking projects through discovery, finance, on time and on budget construction, and production.

SOURCE SilverCrest Metals Inc.

© 2024 PR Newswire
