HotelRunner Joins MarketHub Europe by HBX Group as Platinum Sponsor

HotelRunner, the leading hospitality and travel technologies platform, will attend MarketHub Europe by HBX Group as the Platinum Sponsor. This year's event will take place to explore "New Frontiers" in the travel industry and beyond from June 25 to 28, 2024, in Istanbul, where HotelRunner has been the undisputed market leader for over a decade.

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / June 13, 2024 / MarketHub Europe by HBX Group has been a pivotal event in the travel and hospitality industry for over 8 years, consistently bringing together top industry players from around the globe. Since its inception in Seville in 2013, MarketHub has grown to attract 350 participants annually, including 180 key client partners from 15 source markets.

HotelRunner's participation as a Platinum Sponsor highlights its commitment to fostering innovation and connectivity within the travel and hospitality industries. Attendees of the event will have the opportunity to engage with key members of the HotelRunner Team and discover the latest developments in the industry while learning how to grow your business at their dedicated stand. The attendees also include HotelRunner's strategic partners, thus HotelRunner will take the opportunity to connect and catch up with them. The HotelRunner Team will also join the coffee break sessions to engage in conversations actively.

HotelRunner will use this prominent event as a platform to discuss its comprehensive end-to-end technology platform and how it unlocks the power of connectivity within the industry. With a network encompassing thousands of hotels and hundreds of travel agencies, HotelRunner's solutions are designed to enhance connectivity and drive growth for its partners worldwide.

HotelRunner Founder and Managing Partner Ali Beklen will speak on the first day of the event at the panel "What are the evolving traveler trends? And how do you keep up?". The discussion will explore various guest perspectives, highlighting data on shifting booking behaviors, emerging trends, and key demographic insights. The panel aims to uncover what travelers are currently seeking and how the industry can adapt to meet these evolving demands.

MarketHub Europe is renowned for its ability to gather the best and brightest in the industry, creating a vibrant platform for networking, knowledge sharing, and business development. HotelRunner's extensive experience and leadership in the market position them perfectly to contribute valuable insights and drive forward the conversations on technology and connectivity in the industry.

Contact Information

Suheyla van Taarling

Director of Marketing & Growth

suheyla@hotelrunner.com

00905314010303

SOURCE: HotelRunner

View the original press release on newswire.com.