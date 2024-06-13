

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Ireland's consumer price inflation held steady in May after easing in the previous four months, data from the Central Statistics Office showed on Thursday.



The consumer price index climbed 2.6 percent year-over-year in May, unchanged from April's 33-month low, and remained below 5.0 percent for the seventh straight month.



Meanwhile, EU-harmonised inflation also rose to a three-month high of 2.0 percent from 1.6 percent.



The overall inflation in May was mainly attributed to a 6.7 percent surge in transport costs. This was followed by a 4.7 percent rise in costs for restaurants and hotels.



The annual price growth for food and non-alcoholic beverages slowed slightly to 2.6 percent from 2.7 percent. Meanwhile, clothing and footwear costs dropped by 6.3 percent.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices increased at a stable pace of 0.5 percent in May. The HICP also showed a rise of 0.6 percent.



