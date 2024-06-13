

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Leidos Holdings, Inc. (LDOS), an innovation company, Thursday said it was recently awarded a $738 million follow-on contract to provide enterprise information technology or IT and telecommunications support, including cybersecurity, to U.S. Air Force.



In pre-market activity, Leidos shares were gaining around 2.4 percent to trade at $148.



The services under the cybersecurity and IT support contract will be offered to Headquarters Air Force, Headquarters Space Force, Air Force District of Washington, and other Department of the Air Force activities and missions in the national capital region.



Leidos said the single-award, indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity contract has a one-year base period of performance, with four one-year options and one six-month option.



Under the contract, Leidos will support all components of the Air Force in the national capital region, including the National Military Command Center. The work will include cybersecurity, enterprise IT operations, IT asset management, program management as well as plans, projects and engineering services.



The company since 2003 has been supporting enterprise IT and telecommunications for the Air Force in the national capital region.



